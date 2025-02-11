Lady Gaga's 'Abracadabra' Sparks Debate Over Similarity to '80s Classic

Lady Gaga's latest single, "Abracadabra," has taken the pop world by storm with its grandiose visuals and maximalist flair.

However, the song's melody has sparked a heated debate among listeners, as many have pointed out its striking resemblance to the 1982 Tears For Fears hit "Mad World."

The controversy began after TikTok user Jarred Jermaine posted a video comparing the two songs, showcasing the similarities in their melodies.

The video quickly gained traction, prompting a wave of reactions from fans.

Some listeners agreed with Jermaine's comparison, saying the two songs sound almost identical, just with "Abracadabra" being faster.

"Go to YouTube and search lady Gaga frankesteined sounds similar to abracadabra," one fan wrote.

"It's also like mad world in the chorus," another said.

"I KNEW IT SOUNDED FAMILIAR OMG," a user claimed.

"THANK YOU!!! I knew she sampled spellbound but I couldn't put it together," one agreed.

"You can even hear the guitars being sampled during that part," a commenter suggested.

Lady Gaga's 'Abracadabra' Divides Fans with Familiar Sound

Despite the viral reactions, there has been no official response from Lady Gaga or her team regarding the comparison, according to DailyMail.

The controversy has added to the buzz surrounding the song, which debuted with an extravagant music video during the Grammy Awards broadcast.

In the video, Gaga portrays two contrasting personas, one in white and the other in red, as she delivers the song's absurd and playful lyrics.

Lady Gaga's upcoming album Mayhem signals her return to the pop genre. After exploring more serious roles in film and music, she has returned to the pop genre.

This new album blends her iconic pop sound with fresh themes and personal reflections.

In addition to the highly anticipated track "Abracadabra," the album also features singles like "Disease" and "Die With a Smile," offering fans a glimpse of the variety and emotional depth Mayhem promises to deliver, Variety said.

While some fans have dismissed the comparisons as coincidental, others continue to question whether the similarities between the two songs are intentional.