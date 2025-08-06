Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Moving In Together? Couple Spotted Touring Luxury Homes in Eastside Suburbs

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may be preparing for a shared future, according to multiple reports suggesting the couple recently toured luxury real estate in Northeast Ohio.

Sources told Cleveland Scene that the pop star and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, both 35, visited "at least two opulent homes currently for sale" in the Eastside suburbs of Cleveland in June. The neighborhoods in question were described as places "where wealth is abundant and babies are born with fully funded 529 accounts."

Lunch Stop Sparks Speculation

The real estate visits reportedly coincided with a public lunch date in Chagrin Falls, where the couple was seen dining at JoJo's Bar. A manager at the restaurant said Kelce "decided to visit somewhere he was familiar with" since he grew up in nearby Cleveland Heights.

Although the NFL star has roots in the area, he's reportedly looking beyond his hometown for a more exclusive neighborhood. Kelce currently owns a $6 million mansion in Kansas City, purchased in 2023. That home was burglarized earlier this year, with at least $20,000 in cash stolen and damage to the back door. With retirement potentially on the horizon after the 2025-2026 season, he may be seeking something more secure and long-term.

Swift, whose real estate holdings include a $17 million mansion in Rhode Island, already boasts a portfolio estimated at $80 million. She and Kelce frequently stay at her various properties but have yet to purchase one together.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce pic.twitter.com/Ed28bQhEMX — Taylor Swift in 4k (@4k_taylorr) July 25, 2025

Next Steps for the Couple

Despite the growing closeness, no public records show that the pair have made a joint real estate purchase, and their representatives have not commented on the reports. A source told PEOPLE that the couple has been "talking about the future a lot," adding, "They're more in sync than ever. There's no pressure between them, but they're very aligned on where things are going."

Signs of a deepening relationship have surfaced in recent weeks.

On July 24, Kelce posted Swift on Instagram for the first time, including her in seven of the 13 photos in a personal photo dump. One image showed the couple with their arms around each other, wearing matching hats labeled "Captain" and "First Mate." Another photo showed them dressed in black at a restaurant, with Kelce's phone screen in the corner revealing a wallpaper featuring Swift.

According to an insider, "They've been private in their own way, but this was his way of showing how serious things have become."

The pair started seeing each other in September 2023, and people close to them say they are now in a "really solid place."