DJ Akademiks Alleges Offset Hooked Up With Club Girls and Influencers— List of Notable Celebrities Revealed

DJ Akademiks has once again stoked controversy around Offset, alleging the Migos rapper's alleged romantic history extends far beyond high-profile names like Saweetie and into a mix of club women and social media influencers.

The streamer and commentator discussed the claims while breaking down Offset's recent interview with Joe Budden, where Offset suggested none of his exes had outperformed him after their breakups. In response, Akademiks said Offset's post-breakup behavior showed a pattern of hooking up with a wide range of women, naming several notable figures and describing encounters with club workers and fans.

"Offset f—ed Chrisean, Ari (Fletcher), Saweetie, 10 b—es from Starlets," Akademiks said in the clip. He added that "random b—es" were "popping up to the crib," and implied the rapper pursued women who worked in strip clubs or were part of Cardi B's past social circles. Akademiks said two other names left him "flabbergasted," though he didn't fully enumerate every person he referenced on the stream.

Akademiks framed his comments as commentary on Offset's behavior while in a relationship with Cardi B, saying the rapper "was out here just piping everybody out" and calling the conduct "typical dog s—." He suggested some of the women were followers or acquaintances from social platforms, and others were connected to club scenes where Cardi B previously worked early in her career.

Offset has not publicly responded to Akademiks' latest allegations. The rapper is currently promoting his upcoming album KIARI, while Cardi B is preparing to release Am I The Drama? this September. Neither Saweetie, Ari Fletcher, Chrisean, nor representatives for the named parties have issued statements addressing the specific claims tied to this report.

The remarks come amid ongoing public attention on Offset and Cardi B's relationship, which has been a recurring topic across interviews, social media and entertainment outlets. DJ Akademiks, who has covered the couple's ups and downs for years, positioned his comments as part of a broader critique of Offset's post-breakup behavior.

As with all allegations discussed in public commentary, the named individuals and their representatives have rights to respond.