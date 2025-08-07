Offset Disses All His Exes Amid Cardi B-Stefon Diggs Drama: 'No Upgrades Here'

Offset is fueling rumors following a sharp comment on The Joe Budden Podcast that seemed to name his ex Cardi B and her supposed affair with NFL player Stefon Diggs.

In the interview, the Migos rapper was probed on whether he'd be angrier if a partner cheated "up or down." Offset replied straightaway:

"Every situation I've ever seen go on ... It's like the unseasoned version,," he stated.

"I'm dead serious."

The remark, recorded by a fan account on X, set off a heated exchange on social media, with many interpreting him to have spoken about Cardi B's current relationship status with Diggs—despite Offset not explicitly mentioning either of them.

Offset told the Joe Budden Podcast he ain’t never left a relationship and seen the woman go up afterward, responding to Joe’s insinuation that Cardi B moved up with Stefon Diggs. Offset also said he ain’t never getting married again. pic.twitter.com/adz7rceNxj — joebuddenclips/fanpage (@Chatnigga101) August 6, 2025

According to HotNewHipHop, "Offset seemed to throw some shade at Cardi B and her new boo, Stefon Diggs," during the honest podcast interview.

Offset and Cardi B's breakup has been played out in public since last summer's divorce filing.

The on-again, off-again couple, both famous for their musical duets and rocky relationship, have traded insults and accusations across social media platforms.

Although tensions have simmered down publicly since then, Offset's recent comments hint at lingering sentiments.

He also spoke on Cardi B's recent song "Outside", which some speculate to be a diss track directed against him.

"I actually knew about the song before the song came out, like prior to the bullsh*t that was happening. If it is stuff at me," Offset revealed.

"Everything is a timing thing. That record's been done. I know about the record. It look like how it look."

Even with the private nature of their breakup, Offset avers that he won't be firing back with his own diss tracks on his new solo album, Kiari, which will be released on August 22.

"The shots? I ain't doing that," he said.

"I might speak on life situations, but I'm not doing that. That ain't the way to do it. There's too much involved, family, kids.

That sh*t gonna be lame 10 years from now. I ain't on that, but I'll be expressing some feelings of how I feel about certain things."

Offset's words have ignited a flood of opinions online—some accusing him of being petty, others applauding his self-control.

As both stars look to pick up and continue in their careers, fans are eagerly waiting to see what's next.