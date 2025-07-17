Taylor Swift at Her Father's Side During Critical Heart Procedure: Report

Taylor Swift was right where she needed to be, next to her dad, during one of the most serious moments of his life. Scott Swift recently underwent quintuple bypass surgery, a major heart procedure that doctors recommended after spotting concerns during a routine check-up.

According to a report by TMZ, the 73-year-old was supported through the entire operation and recovery by his wife Andrea, their son Austin, and Taylor herself.

Thankfully, the surgery went well, and Scott is now said to be "doing great."

A representative for Taylor confirmed the news, explaining, "Scott Swift had quintuple bypass surgery over a month ago, and his wife, Andrea, and their kids, Taylor and Austin, were with him through the entire surgery and recovery process."

The rep added that Scott's condition was not caused by a heart attack but rather something his doctor caught in time, Mirror said.

Inside Taylor Swift's Bond With Her Parents Through Health Struggles

A quintuple bypass is a serious procedure that treats five blocked arteries in the heart. Doctors remove healthy blood vessels from another part of the body, usually the chest or legs, and use them to help blood flow around the blocked heart vessels.

The goal is to reduce chest pain, prevent shortness of breath, and lower the risk of heart failure or sudden death.

Taylor's close relationship with her parents has been well known for years. Scott and Andrea raised Taylor and her brother Austin on a Christmas tree farm in Pennsylvania before the family moved to Nashville to support Taylor's dream of becoming a musician.

In earlier interviews, Scott spoke about Taylor's childhood love for singing, saying, "It's Taylor doing what she likes to do."

Andrea has also said she always gave Taylor the freedom to choose another path if she wanted—though music seemed like the only option for her daughter from the start.

Over the years, both of Taylor's parents have faced serious health battles. In 2015, Taylor revealed that Andrea had been diagnosed with cancer, and later, Taylor shared that both of her parents had fought the disease, US Magazine reported.

In 2020, she spoke about Andrea's cancer returning, along with the discovery of a brain tumor.

These private family moments have sometimes found their way into Taylor's music, especially in deeply personal songs like "Soon You'll Get Better."