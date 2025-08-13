Tupac Murder Twist: Keefe D Reboots Legal Team, Teases Major Announcements

Duane "Keefe D" Davis, the man accused of orchestrating the 1996 killing of rap legend Tupac Shakur, has made a dramatic change to his defense team months before his high-profile murder trial is set to begin.

Davis, 60, has hired attorneys Robert Draskovich and Michael Pandullo, replacing his previous lawyer, Carl Arnold. The new legal team is expected to hold a press conference Tuesday, promising "new and substantive announcements," according to VE Media.

The move changes the direction of a case that has captivated the hip-hop community and the public for many years. Davis was arrested in September 2023 on murder charges for his alleged role in Shakur's death. Prosecutors say he helped plan the shooting near the Las Vegas Strip on Sept. 7, 1996. Shakur passed away six days later at the age of 25.

Davis has pleaded not guilty and has been held without bail. His trial is scheduled for February 2026 after being delayed earlier this year to allow his attorneys time to conduct new witness interviews and prepare their case.

In March, Davis broke his silence in an interview with ABC News, declaring his innocence. "I'm innocent. I ain't killed nobody, never did ever kill nobody," he said from the Clark County Detention Center. "I'm supposed to be out there enjoying my twilight at one of my grandson's football games, and basketball games. Enjoying life with my kids."

A key piece of evidence against Davis comes from his own public statements over the years, including interviews and his 2019 memoir, Compton Street Legend. Davis has since distanced himself from portions of the book, claiming a co-author embellished details without his review.

The upcoming press conference could signal a shift in strategy that might alter the trajectory of one of the most closely watched murder trials in recent memory.