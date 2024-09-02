Keefe D's Legal Battle Intensifies: Tupac Murder Suspect Alleges Jailhouse Mistreatment as High-Profile Trial Looms

Duane "Keefe D" Davis, the suspect in Tupac Shakur's murder case, is worried about his safety while being held at the Clark County Detention Center.

The 61-year-old's paranoia has been growing, and he believes that even with the prison guards around, he's still in danger.

A friend of the gangster told The US Sun that Keefe said, "I don't know if I'm going to make it in here."

Voicing concerns for his father's safety, Duane Davis Jr. stressed, "My dad would be safer out of there, man." He also condemned the decision to deny his father's request for bond.

His remarks referenced Judge Carli Kierny's decision to deny Keefe D's bond clearance after a source of funds hearing earlier this week.

Amid the court proceedings, Keefe shocked everyone by leveling a multitude of allegations regarding an incident where he claimed to have been attacked by unidentified correctional officers in his cell on August 9.

The Compton gangster boldly alleged that prosecutors orchestrated an attack on him, resulting in a violent beating and the theft of $300 worth of food from his cell.

He told the judge during the hearing, "They brutally beat me up, attacked me, and assaulted me ... I told them I had cancer and am on blood thinners."

According to an insider close to Keefe's family, "[He] exploded in court because the tensions and fears, which have built up over the last year have now become big problems in his mind."

The suspect believed it was important to share his jail experience in court and ensure that his story reached the public, especially since he was aware that the media was paying attention to the case.

They added, "His worry is that he feels he may end up dead or severely ill before he gets the chance to stand trial for Tupac's killing."

Since the time of his arrest on September 2023, Keefe has reportedly voiced his fears of potential retaliation from Blood gang members who may seek retribution for his claims of orchestrating Tupac's murder.

Moreover, the source said he remains firm in his belief that information has circulated suggesting individuals are plotting against him, causing him to live in constant fear.

However, a different insider within the Las Vegas legal system has refuted any suggestions that Keefe lacks adequate protection.

Stressing the commitment of law enforcement, the source emphasized to the outlet that they will ensure his safety and have assigned him top-tier protection.

"It's not in the district attorney or law enforcement authorities' interest for anything to happen to Keefe, especially given how high profile the case is and how the world is watching."

"For him to simply state that he was attacked and make these claims is outrageous," the source went on. "But many convicted criminals will say anything in a bid to get out of protective custody and get home."

However, the claims made by Keefe have reportedly been deemed baseless by the District Attorney's Office.

The insider added, "It is no secret that Keefe is utterly disappointed not to have been released on bail," since he reportedly expected to make bail and get out just before January 2024.

They continued, "Being locked up for so long has left him demoralized, upset, and concerned that he will never see anything but life behind prison bars ever again."

Keefe D's trial for the 1996 murder of Tupac will start on March 2025.

