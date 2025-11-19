Drake Just Shocked Fans by Rejecting Multi-Million Dollar Rolling Loud Deals — Here's Why

According to the event's co-founder, Tariq Cherif, rapper Drake has turned down multi-million-dollar offers to perform at the annual Rolling Loud festival.

Cherif explained that, despite repeated attempts to secure Drake, the Toronto native has yet to commit to the festival.

"We send him a max offer... millions of dollars," Cherif said during a conversation with Adin Ross and DJ Akademiks at Playboi Carti's tour stop in Sunrise, Florida, per Complex.

The co-founder of Rolling Loud also said that even offers such as a three-night headlining slot have failed to change the rapper's mind.

"We even offered Drake three nights of Drake... he'd be the headliner for three nights," said Cherif in an interview with Big Boy.

Cherif said he believes Drake is deliberately avoiding Rolling Loud, but he made it clear there are no personal issues.

"I'll say it, I don't care. I feel like Drake's ducking us. I got no beef with Drake... like Drake, I feel like he's a great artist. We've been trying to book him forever," said Cherif.

HotNewHipHop reports that since its inaugural event in Miami in 2015, Rolling Loud has grown into one of the largest hip-hop festivals in the world, but it still faces challenges when booking high-profile performers like Drake, due to his busy schedule.

Cherif added that while he hasn't been releasing as much music lately, it would still be a fantastic get for the festival, especially with the much-anticipated solo album "ICEMAN" rumored to be released by the end of 2025.

"When you're someone of his magnitude, you find the time for the things that matter to you most business wise," Cherif said, implying Rolling Loud may not have been a priority for Drake.

The festival will return to Australia in March, having last been there in 2019. Fans may still hope for a Drake performance, but organizers and attendees alike seem to be discussing his alleged avoidance.

"I feel like he's purposely avoiding Rolling Loud," Cherif said, highlighting the long struggle to book the Canadian artist despite significant financial incentives.