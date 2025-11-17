Maxon Margiela Dead at 21 — Rising Rap Star's Tragic End Comes Just Days After Reported Suicide Attempt

American rapper Maxon Margiela died at age 21, according to statements released by authorities and those close to the rising musician. Margiela, born Mason Reyes, died Sunday in Miami, just days after he reportedly attempted to take his life.

His death marks a tragic end to an emerging career that had gained momentum over the last year.

Additional reporting from Mirror brought to light that the Orange County Medical Examiner's Office affirmed they were in "care" of Margiela after his death. Officials explained that "the death examination hadn't been completed," leaving details of the cause pending further investigation.

Local media Somos Hermanos also reported the rapper allegedly attempted to take his life a week before his passing. The publication noted, "Orlando's emerging hip-hop sensation Maxon Margiela, born Maxon Reyes, was found dead early Monday in an apparent suicide."

Margiela first gained popularity on SoundCloud, where he amassed an early following ahead of the release of his debut album #healthy in November 2024. He topped 100,000 monthly streamers on Spotify and inked a deal with Columbia Records earlier this year.

In 2025, he dropped new singles such as "Kiss The Future," posting an Instagram teaser for the song just weeks before his death.

Fans immediately went to social media to share their sadness. One fan wrote, "I'm sorry bro. Love u dearly." Another added, "Maxon's impact on the industry and those around him is truly inspiring. It's powerful to hear how he uplifted others, especially in their early stages. His legacy will undoubtedly continue through the kindness and support he spread."

A third shared an emotional tribute. The fan wrote, "Maxon's passing means so much to me. His team has always been some of the kindest people I've met in this industry... My thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones."

Others reflected on their personal experiences of meeting the rapper. Another wrote, "Always was such a fan of his and he was always so kind to me whenever I saw him. RIP Maxon Margiela."

Margiela's lyrics often covered the themes of ambition, fame, and struggle. In one of his tracks, he penned, "You don't know me, you don't know nothing. Goin' up real quick, I know you jealous."

Tributes continue to pour in, with fans and industry colleagues remembering Margiela as a brilliant artist whose career was cut all too short.