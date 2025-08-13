Taylor Swift's 'The Life of a Showgirl' Secret Music Video Shoot Included Vintage Glam, 'Intense' Hours

Taylor Swift's new album, "The Life of a Showgirl," is coming with a secret music video shoot packed with vintage style.

The pop star revealed the album's title during a promo on her boyfriend Travis Kelce's podcast, "New Heights."

An insider shared with The Sun that the filming happened for many late nights on sets in Los Angeles. The hours were tough, and the team hid all the info to stop any leaks.

The theme centers on glam and vintage looks, with several stylists and backup dancers involved. The dancers have worked with Swift for years.

The source said, "The hours were intense with many late nights, and filming over several days." Those working on the video only heard a "pop beat" from the song, which comes from the new album.

Behind the Scenes: Styling and Inspiration

Stylists teamed up with a well-known Los Angeles costume company that counts Dolly Parton among its clients. Fans have expressed excitement on social media about the possibility of a Vegas showgirl-themed video featuring Swift's longtime backup dancers.

Joseph Cassell Falconer, Swift's stylist, hinted at the theme on Instagram. He put up an old photo of him seeing the famous Dita Von Teese in her show in Las Vegas. Falconer said, "It was so beautifully staged."

He continued, "The costumes were works of art and the energy and authentic joy that I felt from every performer, especially Dita (My God...you are from another world!), was absolute magic."

He also said the show was "fun, cheeky, irreverent, classy, dramatic, nostalgic and incredibly empowering," proving how burlesque can't be put into just one box.

Falconer later shared Swift's album announcement clip, tagging it "The Life of a Showgirl #TS12."

Previous collaborations between Swift and Von Teese include the 2022 music video "Bejeweled," where they performed Von Teese's iconic champagne glass routine.

Sound Stage Secrets and Album Reveal

A tip from a Disney employee suggested the video was filmed at Los Angeles sound stages. The employee said, "Recently they couldn't use the stages because Taylor was filming something in them." This matches earlier reports from The US Sun about the secret shoot.

The album announcement came during Kelce's podcast, where Swift revealed a vinyl copy of the album with the title "The Life of a Showgirl." Gasps followed as she made the reveal. Fans can pre-order the album, though no release date has been announced.

Swift recently bought back the rights to her back catalog from Shamrock Capital in a deal worth hundreds of millions. This deal included her masters, album artwork, videos, and unreleased tracks.