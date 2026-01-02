Will Smith Named in Lawsuit by Violinist Over Alleged Sexual Harassment on 2025 Tour

Actor and musician Will Smith has been named in a lawsuit filed by professional violinist Brian King Joseph, who accuses Smith and his company of sexual harassment, retaliation, and wrongful termination during Smith's "Based on a True Story: 2025 Tour."

The lawsuit was filed in late December and reviewed by multiple outlets, bringing new attention to Smith's recent music comeback.

According to the complaint, Joseph, a former "America's Got Talent" contestant, was first hired by Smith in November 2024 to perform at a show in San Diego.

He was later invited to join Smith's 2025 tour and to work on Smith's upcoming album.

The lawsuit claims that as the professional relationship developed, Smith made personal comments that Joseph interpreted as inappropriate, including saying, "You and I have such a special connection, that I don't have with anyone else."

The situation escalated during the first leg of the tour in March 2025, which included a stop in Las Vegas.

According to Variety, Joseph alleges that tour management misplaced his bag, which contained his hotel room key, for several hours.

He claims that management staff were the only people with access to his room during that time.

Later that night, Joseph says he returned to the room and found signs that someone had entered without his permission, along with a handwritten note addressed to him.

Will Smith sued for sexual harassment, accused of ‘deliberately grooming’ tour violinist https://t.co/Qc8Le1NuZY pic.twitter.com/99iRHbFSoa — New York Post (@nypost) January 2, 2026

Violinist Fired After Reporting Incident on Will Smith Tour

Joseph reported the incident to hotel security, tour representatives, and a non-emergency police line.

The lawsuit states that instead of receiving support, he was later "shamed" by a member of the management team and accused of making up the incident.

Days later, Joseph says he was fired and told the tour was "moving in a different direction," a claim he disputes, noting that he was quickly replaced, US Magazine reported.

The complaint describes Smith's behavior as "predatory" and alleges that Joseph was deliberately "groomed and primed" for exploitation.

Joseph says the termination caused emotional distress, including PTSD, as well as financial harm.

He is asking a jury to determine damages and is seeking relief for sexual harassment, retaliation, and wrongful termination.

Smith's company, Treyball Studios Management, is also named as a defendant. Representatives for Smith did not immediately respond to requests for comment.