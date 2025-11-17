Todd Snider's Desperate Last Words to Police Revealed After Brutal Assault

Body cam footage obtained by Fox 13 News shows that 59-year-old musician Todd Snider repeatedly begged police to take him back to the hospital days before he died. Known for alt-country, folk, rock, and blues, Snider suffered severe injuries following a violent assault outside his hotel.

In a video from November 2, Snider told police, "I have a band, I'm famous - the band ditched me. I need my lawyer here. I'm not a bad person, I promise."

The singer-songwriter reportedly went to the hospital following the attack but refused to leave after discharge.

When an officer asked why he returned, Snider said, "walked as far as I could and I was in so much pain and I came back."

According to the Mirror, he later implored the authorities again during the encounter. "Can I please go back to the hospital? Sir, I am sick. Please let me go back, give me one more chance," he said to one officer.

Friends and relatives of Snider had said the wrestler had been suffering from an undiagnosed case of walking pneumonia, complicated by the injuries.

A statement by loved ones posted, "Where do we find the words for the one who always had the right words, who knew how to distill everything down to its essence with words and song while delivering the most devastating, hilarious, and impactful turn of phrases?"

His death was met with heartbreak from fans as it brought back memories of his influence and performance.

One fan posted on social media, "Absolutely heartbreaking news. Thank you Todd for so many incredible nights of stories and songs that were unlike anybody else and always just pure magic."

Snider released 14 studio albums throughout his career, which included the popular tunes "Alright Guy" and "Talking Reality Television Blues"—the latter a cover by Tom Jones. The Portland-born musician was inducted into the Oregon Music Hall of Fame in 2021.

A post on his Instagram page said, "Today, put on one of your favourite Todd Snider records and 'play it loud enough to wake up all of your neighbours or at least loud enough to always wake yourself up'. We love you Todd, sail on old friend, we'll see you again out there on the road somewhere down the line. You will always be a force of nature."