NBC Fires Back: Network Uses Diddy's Own Words to Crush His $100M Lawsuit—Shocking Twist Revealed

NBC is pushing to dismiss Sean "Diddy" Combs' $100 million lawsuit, citing that the music mogul admitted he destroyed his reputation long before Peacock released its documentary "The Making of a Bad Boy." The court filing comes as Combs serves his 50-month federal sentence at FCI Fort Dix and faces additional punishment for rule violations behind bars.

NBC's filing contends that the documentary did nothing to bring down Combs. Instead, the network cites his conviction on Mann Act charges, several lawsuits, and Combs' own words at sentencing.

At a hearing, Combs told the judge, "Because of my decisions, I lost my freedom. I lost my career. I totally destroyed my reputation."

NBC says the statement, by itself, is inconsistent with Combs' assertion of reputational harm resulting from the documentary. Combs sued NBCUniversal, Peacock, and the producers of the film in January, claiming that the documentary depicts him as a predator and connects him to the deaths of Kim Porter, The Notorious B.I.G., and Heavy D.

Combs further contends that the film relied on sensationalism, pointing to a comment from Ample Entertainment co-founder Ari Mark, who told The Hollywood Reporter, "It's really competitive and I think that is why it wasn't enough to be fast, it was also necessary to be distinct. There's no time and this was an extremely fast turnaround."

According to NBC, the documentary is based on public records, long-reported allegations, and interviews already available in national media. The network argues that Combs' federal case made these details more newsworthy, not defamatory.

A jury convicted Combs of trafficking people across state lines for prostitution with accusations involving Cassie Ventura, a woman identified as "Jane," and several male sex workers. He was sentenced to 50 months in prison, along with fines and post-release restrictions.

Combs spent over a year in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn before being transferred to Fort Dix, where records show he's slated to stay until 2028. AllHipHop says his time in prison has been bumpy, citing disciplinary action for violating phone rules. His team denied that he was caught with homemade alcohol, but he was punished nonetheless.

His release date was extended by almost a month for rule violations. NBC closes its filing with the argument that Combs—and not "The Making of a Bad Boy"—is the cause of his own reputational harm.