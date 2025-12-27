Diddy New Year's Meal Plan Revealed as Rapper Spends Second Holiday Behind Bars

Sean "Diddy" Combs will ring in 2026 from federal prison, marking his second consecutive holiday season behind bars, with a protein-heavy menu that offers few of the indulgences the music mogul is accustomed to.

A representative from FCI Fort Dix told Page Six that Combs would be having hamburgers with lettuce, tomatoes and onions or a black bean burger for a vegetarian option served with fries or a baked potato for lunch on New Year's Eve. Pasta with marinara sauce and meatballs, a garden salad and garlic bread will be served for dinner.

For New Year's Day, Diddy will have options including baked fish, grilled beef or tofu lo mein. Side dishes such as steamed broccoli, kidney beans or a baked potato will also be available.

Dessert options include fruit or a "holiday dessert," and his evening meal will feature sandwiches with deli meat and cheese or peanut butter and jelly, along with chips and whole wheat bread.

"Everybody misses their family. People get depressed during the holidays. We just wanted to come together as a family and do our own thing," Diddy said via his rep last Thanksgiving, according to TMZ.

The New Jersey facility also provides recreational activities, including sports tournaments, holiday concerts, and card games.

The rapper's Thanksgiving meal at Fort Dix last month was more indulgent than the New Year's menu, featuring turkey roast, soy chicken, cornbread stuffing, sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes, corn, gravy, and whole wheat bread. Combs even purchased food from the commissary to distribute to other inmates, telling TMZ that Thanksgiving was "about making sure other people eat."

Combs was convicted in July 2025 on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He was found not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering charges and was given a four-year federal prison sentence.

Christmas Visit from Son

Despite the limitations of prison life, Combs was able to spend Christmas with his eldest son, Justin, 31, at Fort Dix.

According to another report from TMZ, Juda Engelmayer, Combs' representative, confirmed that the father and son enjoyed a lengthy conversation on December 25, discussing "how to manage life in this time, to pray, appreciate loved ones, and reflect on the past with a resolution to do better going forward."

No physical gifts were exchanged during the visit.

Following the visit, Combs participated in a "private reflective mass" with other inmates, continuing his holiday observances within the prison.