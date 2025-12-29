Mariah Carey Celebrates Christmas With Stylish Twins Monroe and Moroccan

Mariah Carey rang in the 2025 Christmas season with festive flair alongside her 14-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan.

The "All I Want for Christmas Is You" singer shared a series of Instagram photos on Friday, Dec. 26, showcasing the holiday spirit with her children, whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon.

In the photos, Carey, 56, dazzled in a long-sleeved red sequined dress paired with black tights and heels, standing proudly between her tall twins.

Monroe and Moroccan matched their mother's glow with coordinated holiday sweaters featuring Carey's face on the front, paired with jeans, reflecting both style and family unity.

The twins, now nearly as tall as their mom, appeared to be all grown up in the festive snapshots.

Just two days prior, Carey gave fans a peek into Christmas Eve celebrations, posting images of the trio posing with Santa Claus and a reindeer, People reported.

The singer shared indoor and outdoor shots, including one of herself and the twins sitting on a sofa with Kris Kringle, captioning it simply, "Christmas Eve."

These posts highlighted her signature holiday charm and the warmth of spending time with family.

Mariah Carey’s twins, 14, look all grown up in Christmas photo without dad Nick Cannon https://t.co/c9UXLQsmgq pic.twitter.com/IQMwoPcwms — Page Six (@PageSix) December 27, 2025

Mariah Carey Enjoys Christmas with Twins

While Nick Cannon was not pictured in Carey's posts and did not appear to spend the holiday with the singer and their twins, he shared moments with other children he has with various mothers.

Despite the absence, Carey's celebrations with Monroe and Moroccan were full of joy and holiday cheer.

According to PageSix, Monroe, the eldest of the twins, previously clarified her relationship with her siblings on Instagram, stating, "I only have ONE brother," tagging Moroccan while acknowledging her half-siblings from Cannon as "all many many years younger than me."

The teens' confidence and individuality were evident in the Christmas posts, showcasing a close bond with their famous mom.

Carey's dedication to her children extends beyond Christmas. Earlier this year, she shared a Halloween adventure in Japan, dressing the twins in Kigurumi-inspired outfits while sporting a Kawaii-style costume herself.

She also documented family trips, including a visit to the Great Wall of China in September, giving fans a glimpse into their travel-filled life.