6ix9ine Makes Shocking Claim 'I Could've Slept With Nicki Minaj'— Sparks Massive Backlash

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine stirred conversations online when he claimed recently that he had an opportunity to take his former friendship with Nicki Minaj to a whole other level.

During a livestream with Adin Ross and N3on, the rapper submitted himself to a polygraph test in which he was asked if he and Minaj had ever slept together. He stated, "No, I could have though, I had the opportunity."

The claim's truth is uncertain, but it shows the changing relationship between the two artists. According to TMZ, one earlier incident in 2022 brought attention to the tension between them, when 6ix9ine called Minaj out after she allegedly threatened to delay her album if fans failed to support her collaboration with Fivio Foreign on "We Go Up."

Rap Up noted that the rapper said on Instagram at the time, "I love Nicki.. but threatening the barbz and fans is crazy. You can't make someone king that don't got it.. anyway if it's that important to you got it. That threat was crazy."

HotNewHipHop reported that the revelation comes just days after 6ix9ine disclosed he was the victim of a home invasion while away for a livestream with Jack Doherty.

"Yesterday, they allowed me to leave for work. People saw that I was on livestream with Jack Doherty. They took that opportunity to f**ing do some py sht. It's me, so I get it. The rules are different for me. If it was your favorite artist, your favorite actor and that was done, they don't get no cool points for that. My mom is 60 years old. Y'all know I'm supposed to come home. Y'all know I'm home all the time. I'm on house arrest. So, y'all take the opportunity that I'm not home and y'all see me on livestream with Jack Doherty in Miami and y'all do that. That's py sht."

The incident reflects a series of struggles for the rapper while on house arrest, as well as the very active public interest in personal and professional relationships.

The claim about Minaj and now this home invasion continue to drive reactions among fans and critics alike, with discussion across social media platforms.