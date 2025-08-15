Megadeth to Release Final Album After 16 Records, Kicks Off Goodbye Tour

Legendary heavy metal band Megadeth has announced they are officially calling it quits after more than four decades in the music industry.

Frontman Dave Mustaine confirmed on Thursday that their upcoming 17th studio album will be their last — and it will be followed by a global farewell tour.

According to Billboard, the news was delivered in a dramatic video posted on the band's YouTube and social media channels, featuring Megadeth's longtime mascot Vic Rattlehead delivering the message.

"The next Megadeth studio album will be the last," Vic stated. "Forty years of metal, forged in steel, ending in fire."

In a personal statement, Mustaine expressed gratitude to fans and shared how emotional it was to make the decision.

"There's so many musicians that come to the end of their careers — some on purpose, some by accident. But not everyone gets to walk away on their own terms, and that's what I'm doing now," he said.

Mustaine reflected on the band's journey, adding, "We started a musical style. We started a revolution. We changed the way guitars are played. I love you all for it. Thank you for everything."

After 40 yrs, @Megadeth have announced their final album and a farewell tour beginning in 2026.@DaveMustaine rounded off his statement on the matter with: "The bands I played in have influenced the world. I love you all for it. Thank you for everything." pic.twitter.com/7VF4AUSkDo — Planet Rock (@PlanetRockRadio) August 14, 2025

Dave Mustaine Reflects on 40-Year Career Before Farewell

Megadeth's upcoming final album, yet to be named, will come out under Mustaine's Tradecraft label in partnership with BLKIIBLK, a division of Frontiers Label Group.

The project will follow their 2022 release "The Sick, the Dying... and the Dead!" A specific release date has not been set, but the album is expected to arrive in early 2026. The first single is expected to be released this fall.

Pre-orders for the album begin September 25 on the band's official website. Fans can also sign up for early access to exclusive content and tour information.

The band's farewell tour is set to begin in 2026, with more details on dates and locations coming later this year.

According to NME, Mustaine encouraged fans to celebrate the final chapter, saying, "Don't be mad, don't be sad. Be happy for what we've done together. Come celebrate with me."

Though the band is stepping away from the studio, Mustaine has also hinted at a memoir arriving next year, offering fans a deeper look into Megadeth's legacy.

After 16 albums, countless tours, and millions of fans worldwide, Megadeth is closing the book on their terms.