Kelly Clarkson Lets Songs Speak for Her in First Show Since Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock's Death

Kelly Clarkson came back to "The Kelly Clarkson Show" for the first time after the passing of her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, with her first episode of the seventh season.

Melanoma that lasted for over three years took the life of Blackstock, 48, on Aug. 7, 2025, a day after the former "American Idol" winner announced on Instagram she was postponing her Las Vegas residency shows.

He shared two children with Clarkson, River Rose, 11, and Remy, 9.

The daytime talk show had been on summer hiatus, but as previously reported, Clarkson went forward with the scheduled premiere despite the family tragedy.

Clarkson began the episode with her "Kellyoke" cover of The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" before turning to the audience, according to Page Six.

"It's great to see all y'all again. I feel like it's been a minute," she said. She explained that light has been a recurring theme for the show since its debut and added, "sometimes the world can be very heavy."

The 43-year-old said her favorite part of hosting is "finding the light and shining it on people who are really trying to make a difference."

During the guesting of Colin Farrell and Margot Robbie, the mood of the entire hour remained upbeat with Clarkson keeping her sense of humor. In addition to laughing with the stars, she also had a nice interaction with the audience.

Back in Studio 6A 😍 Don't miss all-new Kellyoke, Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell, and meet the hero bus drivers from the Texas floods rescue! pic.twitter.com/s1fn3oCKQK — The Kelly Clarkson Show (@KellyClarksonTV) September 29, 2025

Music director Jason Halbert later told USA Today the taping had been "emotional for all of us," adding he was struck by Clarkson's ability to balance the emotional weight of the episode with the upbeat segments and live music.

Focus on Family During Hiatus

Clarkson had taken a step back from the public eye in recent months. Hours before Blackstock's death, she announced that she had postponed several dates of her Las Vegas residency, citing her children's father's illness.

She previously took an extended break from her talk show earlier this year without publicly disclosing the reason. Clarkson was awarded primary custody of her children in 2020, two years before her divorce from Blackstock was finalized.

Country legend Reba McEntire, who was formerly married to Blackstock's father, shared an update on the family earlier this month. She told Entertainment Tonight that the kids were "bonding together and hanging out with each other, and taking it one day at a time." McEntire added, "We miss him every minute."