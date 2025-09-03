Kelly Clarkson Reportedly Struggling On Set After Brandon Blackstock's Death: 'She's Carrying Too Much'

Kelly Clarkson is back filming her talk show but insiders say the singer is showing strain in the wake of her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock's death.

Sources told Radar Online that while Clarkson maintains her upbeat energy during tapings, the mood shifts when the cameras cut.

"She flips the switch when the cameras roll. The audience gets the big Kelly energy. But the second the lights cut, she's quiet. She seems frail and distant – it's noticeable," one insider said.

Concerns Behind the Scenes

Staff members say Clarkson, 43, looks thinner and more withdrawn since Blackstock died in August after a private three-year battle with melanoma. The couple shared daughter River Rose, 11, and son Remington, 9.

"She's thinner, more reserved, and keeps to herself. Everyone loves her, but they worry she's carrying too much," another source said.

Clarkson has resumed taping episodes for Season 7 of "The Kelly Clarkson Show," though a premiere date has not been announced. Gloria Estefan is slated as the first guest, with producers promising a lineup "stacked with A-list guests."

"When she's on stage with the band, she's electric. That magic is still there – it's what makes the whole machine work," one staffer added about her popular Kellyoke performances.

Residency Struggles and Family Loss

Clarkson faced setbacks over the summer, canceling her July 4 Las Vegas residency shows at Caesars Palace due to vocal strain. On August 6, she pulled out of the remaining dates, revealing for the first time that "my children's father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them."

Blackstock died the following day. His obituary revealed he had been in a relationship with Brittney Jones, Clarkson's former assistant. It described how they built businesses together, including Headwaters Livestock Auction and the Valley View Rodeo in Montana.

"Brandon, along with his beautiful and loving partner in life and business, Brittney Marie Jones, started building a life, building companies, and working tirelessly," the obituary read.

It further noted his children but did not mention Clarkson. They married in 2013 and divorced in 2022 after a protracted legal fight over her Montana ranch.