Video of Kelly Clarkson Breaking Down in Vegas Weeks Before Brandon Blackstock's Death Surfaces

A newly resurfaced video from Kelly Clarkson's Las Vegas residency has gone viral, capturing the singer in tears onstage just 12 days before the death of her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock.

The emotional footage, recorded by a fan during Clarkson's July 26 show, shows the Grammy winner visibly struggling as she introduced a reworked version of her song "Piece by Piece."

The song, originally written in 2015 about Blackstock, had already undergone several lyric changes following their 2020 split and 2022 divorce, RollingStone reported.

"I've never rewritten a song more, and I probably never will," Clarkson, 43, said to the audience while wiping tears from her face. "I wrote this song with a lot of hope... and then, well, life set in."

The heartfelt moment has taken on new meaning after Blackstock, a music manager and father of four, passed away on August 7 following a three-year battle with cancer.

Just a day earlier, Clarkson shared that she was postponing her remaining August Vegas shows so she could focus on caring for her kids, River, 11, and Remington, 9, while supporting her ex-husband during his illness.

The performance caught on video wasn't just emotional — it showed how deeply personal the song had become to Clarkson over the years.

Originally written as a tribute to Blackstock for restoring her faith in family and fatherhood, the lyrics shifted over time to reflect her own healing journey.

Kelly Clarkson Cries Onstage Days Before Ex-Husband's Death, on Video

Kelly Clarkson Sings Through Tears Weeks Before Loss

In the "Healed Version 2.0," which Clarkson debuted at the residency, she sings:

"I'm learning every day how to love me / I let go of the shame that you taught me / Piece by piece, I restored my faith / That a heart can still beat, even when it breaks."

Clarkson acknowledged onstage that the latest change came after therapy and personal growth. "This is the more grown-up version of it," she told fans. "I think it's perfect. I promise I'm not gonna change it again."

According to People, despite her best efforts to stay composed, Clarkson visibly broke down, momentarily pausing before saying, "Screw it, let's just sing it. This is 'Piece by Piece.'"

The emotional toll was evident. Another moment during an August performance showed Clarkson pausing mid-song again during "Tightrope," a ballad from the same album.

After Blackstock's passing, his family shared that he had fought cancer for over three years and spent his final moments peacefully with loved ones, expressing gratitude for the support during this difficult time.

While Clarkson has remained largely private, a source close to her said she was "devastated" for her children. "She's always tried to keep things classy," the source added. "She stayed protective of Brandon for their sake."