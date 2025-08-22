Katy Perry's Viral Reaction to Fan Sharing Orlando Bloom's Name Post-Split

Katy Perry had a moment of pure surprise onstage — and the internet can't stop talking about it.

While performing at the Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday as part of her "Lifetimes Tour," Perry invited a fan dressed in a full pink cat costume to join her onstage, JustJared said. It was supposed to be a fun, light-hearted moment — until she asked for his name.

"What's your name?" she asked the fan during the segment. With a quiet laugh, he replied, "Orlando."

The crowd gasped, and Perry paused briefly before responding with a smirk, "Your name is Orlando? Incredible. Orlando the cat."

The moment quickly went viral across TikTok and social media, with fans sharing their shock and amusement over the awkwardly timed name drop — just weeks after Perry and actor Orlando Bloom ended their relationship.

Perry, 40, and Bloom, 48, had been together on and off since 2016. They got engaged in 2019 and welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove, in 2020.

However, in June, source confirmed the pair had quietly called off their engagement.

Perry, Bloom Still in Touch Despite Ending Engagement

Despite the breakup, sources close to the former couple insist there's no drama. "Katy and Orlando have split but are amicable," one insider said.

"It's not contentious at the moment. Katy is, of course, upset but is relieved to not have to go through another divorce."

The pair are now focused on co-parenting 4-year-old Daisy. Bloom, who also has a son, Flynn, from a previous relationship, even brought Daisy to visit Perry during her tour stop in Australia earlier this summer.

"They are still very much in touch," another source shared. "They aren't making drastic changes for Daisy's sake. They continue to co-parent with love and respect."

According to US Magazine, that united front was also clear in a recent statement from their representatives: "Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting. They will continue to be seen together as a family."

Bloom and Perry have even appeared together in recent family photos, including one where he carried Daisy on his shoulders while Perry stood beside them.