Katy Perry & Justin Trudeau's Steamy Montreal Date — How Photos Sabotaged His Calm First-Night Plans

Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were seen enjoying dinner together in late July, sparking rumors of a new romance.

But according to insiders, leaked photos of the evening dampened the connection before it could develop further.

Perry, 40, and Trudeau, 53, dined at Le Violon in Montreal on July 28, where they shared cocktails and lobster before stepping into the kitchen to thank the staff.

An insider told the Daily Mail, "She's used to things like that. People have always been interested in her love life."

Within days, images of what appeared to be a private date circulated online, just weeks after Perry's split from actor Orlando Bloom.

Another source explained Trudeau's reaction to the publicity. "I know for a fact that Justin wasn't thrilled about the pictures getting out,' the source said. 'It was a first date. A first date! And these pictures came out and it became this huge thing, which is not what he seems to have wanted."

The source added that Perry seemed less bothered. "Katy didn't seem to care nearly as much, but he was the one who was bothered. It didn't chase him away or anything, but it wasn't ideal."

Despite his initial unease, Trudeau attended Perry's Montreal concert two days later with his daughter Ella-Grace.

Standing in clear view of fans, he was spotted singing and dancing along to songs including "Firework" and "Dark Horse."

Commenting on the attention, one insider said, "Here's the thing, if you're going to be with Katy, you have to deal with the paparazzi and the fallout. I don't know how prepared he was for that. It can be a lot and it can be overwhelming."

The pair reportedly exchanged texts almost nonstop in July, but their communication has slowed in recent weeks.

"She's busy, he's busy," the source said. "They have a lot going on, and the newness has worn off. But there's nothing negative about it. They just aren't in constant communication anymore. That could change, but for now, it is what it is. It has cooled off."

The insider added that Perry remains complimentary of Trudeau. "They still have nothing bad to say about each other, and in fact I feel like she's been saying really nice things about him."

A second source downplayed speculation of romance. "Katy and Justin are treating their get together as just that: a get together," the source said.

"She hasn't told anyone it was anything more, and she usually wears her heart on her sleeve, so if something were happening, she'd let her close friends know. But right now it is nothing more than friendship."

The source emphasized Perry's focus on healing after her split from Bloom. "She isn't ready to start dating anyone right now, she has to continue to focus on her healing from separating from Orlando. Could that change? Obviously. But the ball is in Katy's court right now — no relationship so far."

Neither Perry's team nor Trudeau's representatives have commented publicly on the matter.