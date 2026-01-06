Katy Perry's Eyebrows Spark Bizarre JonBenét Ramsey Lookalike Rumors—John Ramsey Reacts

John Ramsey, the father of JonBenét Ramsey, who died, has publicly denied conspiracy theories that say pop star Katy Perry is really his dead daughter.

Ramsey called the rumors that have been going around online about Perry and JonBenét looking alike "silliness" and "nonsense" in an exclusive interview with RadarOnline.com.

The theory gained attention due to comparisons of facial features such as eyebrows, jawline, and nose bridge between the two women. Perry herself previously responded to the speculation with a lighthearted comment, asking, "Wait, am I?"

in reaction to a video morphing JonBenét's image into hers.Ramsey expressed frustration over the persistence of such unfounded theories. "You know, things I read in the book of Proverbs in the Bible basically say there are fools in the world. Just keep them out of your life," he said. "You can't deal with them. Don't worry about them."

The interview also revisited the original investigation into JonBenét's 1996 murder. John Ramsey revealed that law enforcement initially suspected him and his late wife Patsy due to their behavior on the day their daughter went missing.

"The DA told us years later their whole case was we didn't act right," Ramsey explained. He recalled police interpreting his calm demeanor—such as casually looking through mail while waiting for a kidnapper's call—as suspicious.

Ramsey criticized the police investigation, stating officers were "way, way over their heads" and lacked proper leadership and acceptance of outside help. Despite years passing, JonBenét Ramsey's murder remains unsolved.

Authorities and the families involved have widely debunked the conspiracy theories that link Katy Perry to JonBenét. John Ramsey's comments are meant to put an end to the rumors and honor his daughter's memory without being distracted by them.

The JonBenet's 1996 Murder Case

The 1996 murder of 6-year-old beauty queen JonBenét Ramsey in her Boulder, Colorado home remains officially unsolved, though the case is still active, with police continually re-examining evidence, including DNA, seeking to identify an unknown male contributor to samples found at the scene.

Found dead in her basement on December 26, 1996, JonBenét, as per City of Boulder, died from strangulation and blunt force trauma to the head, following sexual assault, with a handwritten ransom note found earlier that day.

Early focus on her parents, John and Patsy Ramsey, was largely dismissed after DNA excluded them, but the complex investigation, media frenzy, and initial police missteps have long fueled public interest and debate.