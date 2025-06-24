Katy Perry Rents Out $30M Mansion She Fought 'Tooth and Nail' to Own With Orlando Bloom As Split Rumors Intensify

Katy Perry has reportedly rented out the Montecito mansion she once called her "dream family home," reigniting speculation about trouble in her relationship with Orlando Bloom. The estate, purchased in a controversial legal battle with an elderly veteran, is now being leased to actor Chris Pratt and his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger.

The couple reportedly needed a temporary residence while their new Brentwood home is under construction. A Daily Mail source familiar with the arrangement called it "a surprise," noting, "Katy fought tooth and nail to get her hands on the house. After all that time, energy and money, it seems unthinkable that they are not going to live in it."

A Long Legal Fight, Then a Change of Plans

Perry spent years and a significant sum fighting Carl Westcott, an 85-year-old military veteran, for ownership of the eight-bedroom Mediterranean-style estate. Westcott had agreed to sell the home for $15 million in 2020, but tried to reverse the deal soon after, claiming medication had impaired his judgment. Perry pressed on, winning the case but drawing criticism along the way.

The singer had written a heartfelt note to Westcott saying, "We are expecting a baby next month and know that this will be the best place to bring her home to and raise her in," calling it a place where they could "grow together as a family."

Now, insiders say the pop star intends to return home after the short-term rental ends.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are under fire as family of evicted veteran condemns them as ‘unforgivable’ and 'entitled' pic.twitter.com/mRUPf5PjPy — Bored Panda (@boredpanda) February 21, 2025

Cracks in the Relationship?

The rental marks Perry and Bloom's latest drama, as they've faced a new round of breakup rumors following their 2019 engagement and the birth of their daughter, Daisy Dove.

The couple also reportedly fought over Perry's highly publicized 11-minute space flight with Blue Origin in April that Bloom in a heated argument, according to Page Six.

Meanwhile, Perry's pop career is hitting a rough patch. Her most recent album, "143," was poorly received by critics, and fans have branded it her worst to date.

This month, Perry has been Down Under for her "Lifetimes" tour. The couple were briefly reunited overseas when Bloom joined her and their daughter abroad, but their sources say the couple have been apart more often than before.