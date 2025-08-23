BigXthaPlug Arrested on Drug and Firearm Charges Just After New Album Launch

Rising rapper BigXthaPlug was arrested early Friday morning, just hours after celebrating the release of his third studio album, I Hope You're Happy.

The arrest comes as a shock to fans and follows what had been a major week for the artist, whose country-inspired album features stars like Luke Combs and Jelly Roll.

Rapper BigXthaPlug, born Xavier Landum, was arrested in the early hours of August 22 at 2:20 a.m.

Dallas County Jail records show he's facing charges for having less than two ounces of marijuana and unlawfully carrying a firearm. The arrest was confirmed by People.

Police say Landum was stopped Thursday night because his car didn't have a license plate.

During the stop, he reportedly told officers he had a firearm in the car. According to RollingStone, a search of the vehicle turned up two guns and a small amount of marijuana.

The 26-year-old artist had been in Dallas to host a release party at Cash Cow bar to mark the debut of I Hope You're Happy, his new album blending rap and country.

BigXThaPlug dropped his album 🎶 then got arrested in Dallas hours later 🚔😳 Gun & drug charges killed the release party.

👉 https://t.co/YTNvsOoN50 #BigXThaPlug pic.twitter.com/DHfbgVc4Lp — kmhp digital radio (@kblacktha1) August 23, 2025

Read more: BigXthaPlug Teases Country Rap Album After Viral Jimmy Kimmel Appearance

New Album, New Arrest: BigXthaPlug in Custody Again

The project, which dropped Friday, includes collaborations with country stars like Thomas Rhett, Shaboozey, and Ella Langley. A music video for the song "Box Me Up" with Jelly Roll also premiered the same day.

"This album's my heart, my story—the love, the loss, the heartbreak, the grind," BigXthaPlug said in a recent press release. "I wanted people to feel it all with me."

This is the rapper's second time being arrested in Texas this year. In February, he was pulled over for expired registration and was again found with less than two ounces of marijuana, Complex said.

At the time, he was arrested alongside a passenger who had an outstanding felony warrant.

Even with his recent run-ins with the law, BigXthaPlug's career has been on the rise. Back in April, his collaboration with Bailey Zimmerman, "All the Way," climbed to the top spot on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart.

His earlier album, Take Care, went platinum and helped establish him as a powerful voice mixing soul, rap, and now, country.

BigX's team has not yet responded to requests for comment on the arrest.