BigXthaPlug Teases Country Rap Album After Viral Jimmy Kimmel Appearance

Texas rapper BigXthaPlug is making headlines after a memorable performance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"—and now he's teasing a full country-rap project that's already generating major buzz.

On April 23, the Dallas native brought his Southern charm and booming sound to late-night TV, performing his hits "The Largest" and "Mmhmm" with a live band.

But before the show began, he surprised host Jimmy Kimmel with a special gift: a $90,000 custom chain in the shape of Texas, complete with their names engraved on the back.

"I come bearing gifts as always, man. We're twinning. I have one as well," BigXthaPlug told Kimmel backstage. Laughing, Kimmel replied, "People do tell me we look like twins. I feel like a princess."

The pendant, designed by The Ice Champ, is based on the artwork for BigXthaPlug's breakout 2022 single, "Texas."

According to Rap-Up, it features iconic Lone Star imagery like swangas, a lean cup, and a Dallas Mavericks jersey. According to the rapper, "The man did his big one, for sure. This is my artist piece."

Rap’s latest superstar! BigXThaPlug gifted Jimmy Kimmel a $100,000 chain after meeting him and performing on his show. 💯💰



BigXthaPlug Teases Country-Rap Album After Billboard Hit

Following the viral moment, BigXthaPlug is shifting gears musically. He recently dropped "All the Way" with Bailey Zimmerman, a country-infused single that debuted at No. 4 and is now No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The hit is just a preview of what's to come, as the artist teases a full country-rap album.

BigXthaPlug is reportedly working with stars like Post Malone, Luke Combs, Shaboozey, Jelly Roll, and Morgan Wallen for the project, Billboard said.

Though no official release date has been announced, the success of "All the Way" has fans eager for more.

"Jimmy Kimmel. BigXthaPlug. I appreciate y'all," the rapper said during his Kimmel performance, ending the night on a high note.

His latest album TAKE CARE got a deluxe edition in January with new tracks including "Holy Ground" featuring Jessie Murph and "Comes & Goes" with Tommy Newport. But it's the genre-blending country tape that has fans buzzing.