Priscilla Presley Admits She Didn't Approve of Lisa Marie's Relationship With Michael Jackson

Priscilla Presley has revealed she was never comfortable with her daughter Lisa Marie Presley's marriage to Michael Jackson, admitting she worried about how the relationship might affect her.

Speaking on "JAM Nation with Jonesy & Amanda" on Tuesday, August 26, Priscilla, 80, recalled keeping her distance from Jackson during the two years he was married to Lisa Marie.

"I pretty much said two sentences to him," she shared, noting that her concerns went beyond normal motherly worries.

"I knew enough about him, about Michael," she explained. "He loved people in the business. He loved actors, he loved people that were famous. I was just really concerned because my daughter was famous and the daughter of the most famous man, really, in rock and roll."

According to TheNews, Priscilla added that Lisa Marie was well aware of her hesitation. "She knew I wasn't for it. But I had to back off," she said.

Lisa Marie and Jackson's relationship drew intense media attention when they married in 1994, just 20 days after she finalized her divorce from musician Danny Keough. Their marriage lasted until 1996.

Priscilla also spoke about Jackson's distinctive speaking style, recalling that he often used a soft, high-pitched voice with her.

Priscilla Talks To US Magazine About Her “Concerns” Where Lisa Marie’s Relationship With Michael Jackson!!https://t.co/4dj6wtvVpc — Robynne Arnold (@ArnoldRobynne) August 28, 2025

Priscilla Presley Reflects on Lisa Marie's Tragic Losses

Priscilla remembered once overhearing him switch to a deeper tone when speaking with an employee. "I don't think he ever wanted to lose that little boy in him," she remarked.

Beyond her feelings about Jackson, Priscilla reflected on the personal struggles Lisa Marie faced later in life.

Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis Presley's only daughter, tragically passed away in 2023 at the age of 54.

Priscilla believes the loss of Lisa Marie's son Benjamin in 2020 deeply affected her. "That was my biggest fear because I knew she adored him so much," she said. "When he passed, a bit of her passed. Every day. She didn't want to be here any longer."

Lisa Marie's personal life frequently drew public attention. She had two children, Riley and Benjamin, with her first husband Danny Keough, and later welcomed twin daughters, Harper and Finley, with musician Michael Lockwood, US Magazine said.

For Priscilla, losing both her grandson and daughter in just a few years has been devastating.

Lisa Marie once spoke about the heartbreak of losing her son Benjamin, calling it one of the darkest moments her family had ever endured.

She shared that the shock was devastating and that searching for answers left a deep impact on her soul.