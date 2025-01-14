Priscilla Presley Reflects on Lisa Marie's Life, 2 Years After Her Death: 'I Miss You More Than Words Can Say'

Two years after her daughter Lisa Marie Presley passed away, Priscilla Presley recently paid tribute to her memories.

The 79-year-old widow of Elvis Presley posted a sentimental image of her beloved only child on Instagram. On January 12, 2023, Lisa Marie passed away at the age of 54.

Priscilla said in her post, "I miss you more than words can say. I wish I could hold you, talk to you, see your smile just one more time. I wish you could see how much you are still loved, how deeply you are missed by all of us who carry you in our hearts."

Lisa Marie's daughter, Riley Keough, also shared heartfelt memories of her mother on Instagram.

Among the photos was a touching image of the late celebrity with her twins, Finley and Harper.

Initially posted by her half-sister Finley, she accompanied the pic with the caption, "2 years [heart emoji] i love you always."

Another image shared by Harper shows her mother embracing her and her twin. "I can't believe it's been two years. I miss you and love you so much, mama [heart, dove emoji]."

The heartfelt tributes come as Keough has assisted in completing Lisa Marie's posthumous memoir "From Here to the Great Unknown," a book that her mother had started before passing away. The book came out in October of 2024.

In an interview with "The View," the actress explained why she wanted to finish her mom's book.

"She had been through so much. She had gone through addiction and grief and all of these human, relatable things. And I think she felt that she should share that with the hopes that people would connect to it and relate to it and maybe feel a little less lonely in the world."

A medical emergency occurred in Lisa Marie's Calabasas, California, house on January 12, 2023. She received CPR to restart her heart as soon as she arrived at West Hills Hospital.

According to the results of the postmortem study, Lisa Marie's death was caused by a blockage in her small intestine, which resulted from bariatric surgery she had received to treat her obesity.

Although traces of opioids were found in her body at the time of her death, the coroner explained that these drugs were not involved in her demise.