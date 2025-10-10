Stabbing Reported at Hollywood Hills Property Linked to Bono

A chilling scene unfolded in Los Angeles Thursday afternoon when a person was stabbed just outside a Hollywood Hills property reportedly tied to U2's Bono. The violence occurred on October 9, 2025, at about 1:22 p.m. in the 7800 block of Granito Drive.

Police and paramedics rushed to the site, where a suspect was detained and the victim was taken to a nearby hospital. Authorities say the victim's condition is stable.

According to TMZ, the property is under construction and Bono is identified as one of several investors involved in the development. At the time of the incident, he was out of the country and not present at the site. Because the house remains unfinished, those working there tend to be construction workers and contractors. The motivations behind the stabbing remain under investigation, and officials have not released additional details about possible motives or connections.

Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to a 911 call and found signs of the attack outside the property. The exact nature of the crime has not yet been publicly elaborated beyond the charge of assault with a deadly weapon. The Los Angeles Fire Department also participated, sending ambulances and medical personnel to transport the victim safely. The suspect is now in LAPD custody, though no formal charges have been confirmed in public documents at this time.

Multiple reports indicate this wasn't an attack inside an occupied home, but rather one on the property perimeter. Because the development is active construction, it is not necessarily a residence yet. That distinction may inform the investigation, especially when assessing security, access, and liability.

This association with Bono adds a layer of public scrutiny. While he is not actively living at this address and was abroad during the incident, the link draws attention to how celebrity investments sometimes become flashpoints. The fact that the property had been tied to a luxury market, above the Sunset Strip, has already drawn notice in real estate circles. Media sources describe it as a potential showcase home, possibly to be sold after completion.

What happens next is key. Investigators will likely canvass for witnesses, review nearby security footage, and interview construction personnel. They will also determine whether the stabbing involved random violence, a targeted act, or a dispute tied to the construction itself.

Bono's representatives have not issued comment. The LAPD likewise has not released a full statement beyond confirming arrests and hospital transport.