Lionel Richie Reveals Why Michael Jackson Was Nicknamed 'Smelly' by Quincy Jones

In his newly released memoir "Truly," Lionel Richie shares a surprising and humorous behind-the-scenes story about his close friend Michael Jackson — including why legendary producer Quincy Jones nicknamed the King of Pop "Smelly."

Richie, 76, writes that the nickname wasn't meant to hurt. In fact, Jackson laughed about it himself.

"Michael would laugh too, realizing that he was oblivious to the fact that he hadn't changed or washed his clothes for a couple of days or so," Richie shares.

According to Richie, Jackson's personal hygiene struggles weren't because he didn't care — they were the result of his overwhelming fame.

"He was constantly on the road, performing or working in the studio," Richie explains.

"He couldn't just stop by a department store, and even dry cleaners would keep his clothes as souvenirs."

This made simple tasks, like getting fresh clothes, nearly impossible.

Richie adds that Jackson often wore the same outfit until it was "unwearable," and he'd be seen in jeans that were either too short or barely staying on, TMZ. "Well, smelly," Richie recalls with a laugh.

Lionel Richie: Michael Jackson Left Underwear Behind

In "Truly," Richie remembers one visit in particular. Jackson showed up looking "particularly unkempt," so Richie quietly brought him home, gave him clean clothes, and encouraged him to take a shower. "He was sweet and thankful," Richie writes.

According to People, when Richie returned to his living room later, he found Jackson's old underwear and jeans lying on the carpet. "Just lying there like roadkill," he joked. "MJ was here."

The two music icons shared a deep bond, collaborating on songs like "We Are the World" during their writing and recording sessions.

Richie says that while Jackson was brilliant in the studio — able to hear tiny differences in mixes — his day-to-day life was chaotic and childlike. "He was like an absent-minded professor, but still a kid," Richie writes.

Despite Jackson's fame and talent, Richie emphasizes that his friend lived with quirks — just like anyone else. "We all have our quirks," he writes, adding that those moments only made Jackson more real to those close to him.

"Truly" by Lionel Richie is available now wherever books are sold.