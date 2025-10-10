Eyes Closed by Jisoo and Zayn debuts at #1 on Worldwide iTunes Song Chart.

Jisoo and Zayn Malik's new single Eyes Closed exploded onto the global scene, debuting at number one on the Worldwide Apple Music Song Chart. The achievement confirms what many fans suspected: their collaboration has immediate and sweeping impact.

Released on October 10, Eyes Closed marks a new milestone for Jisoo, as it is the BLACKPINK member first officially released single in English. The track was issued under her label Blissoo, in partnership with Warner Records. In the lead-up to the release she shared teaser images with cryptic messaging like "Two voices, one orbit," fueling speculation about her duet partner. Industry watchers identified a silhouette with a distinctive tattoo, linking it to Zayn.

The song's lyrics ride on emotional tension, reflecting on past relationships and the willingness to take a chance despite history. One chorus line captures that blend of hesitation and hope: "The past can't hurt us if we don't look / Let's let it go, better if we fall in love with our eyes closed." (Elle) The music video compliments the mood with futuristic, cosmic visuals: both artists appear floating through space, isolated yet finding each other in zero gravity.

Regionally, Eyes Closed claimed the top spot on in at least 20 countries, including Argentina, Bolivia, and beyond. (Instagram account K‑Charts Master) In the U.S., it entered the platform's charts strongly, earning one of the highest debuts ever for a K‑pop female solo act. (Instagram)

This launch comes amid Jisoo's ongoing momentum following her solo EP Amortage earlier in the year. Her commitment to expanding her artistic identity beyond BLACKPINK is clear. Zayn continues to engage audiences through impactful, selective work, and his involvement here reinforces that he still commands global attention.

While iTunes rankings reflect digital sales rather than streaming, a strong debut often helps a song push into broader exposure via playlists, radio, and algorithmic recommendations. If Eyes Closed maintains its energy, it could become a defining moment in the 2025 pop landscape, one that bridges K‑pop with Western pop in a way that feels both fresh and resonant.

As the song circulates, fans and critics alike will keep watch on how it charts on streaming platforms, whether it climbs to Billboard or other global rankings, and how Jisoo and Zayn choose to promote it. For now, though, the world has spoken: their voices have struck a chord, and Eyes Closed has arrived with force.