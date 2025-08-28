Kenia OS Brings Her Show from Mexico's Palacio de los Deportes to Movie Theatres in the U.S.: "My Fans Here Deserve It" - INTERVIEW

For Mexican star Kenia OS, stepping into U.S. movie theaters with her own documentary is more than a personal triumph: it's a cultural milestone. "I know I have a huge Latino community here," she said in an interview with The Music Times. "It felt like a giant gift to bring this to them. It was a crazy dream, and now it came true."

Once, the thought of her name lighting up a marquee in the United States felt out of reach. Today, she is the first Latina artist who began as a YouTube content creator to achieve a theatrical documentary release in the country.

The documentary Kenia OS: La OG, co-directed by Ana Nube, Gastón Etchechoury and Kenia herself, will premiere August 29 in Los Angeles before continuing to Miami, New York and Chicago. After a celebrated run in Mexico, the film now brings her story to a U.S. audience, marking a generational moment for Latinas in music.

From Mazatlán to the Big Screen

Born and raised in Mazatlán, Sinaloa, far from the music industry's hubs, Kenia relied on the internet as her launchpad. "I started in 2018 with my first video," she said. "The goal was always music. I wanted to be like Selena Gomez or Ariana Grande, sing, act, be an entrepreneur. But I was from a small town. I didn't know anyone in the industry. The internet was my door."

That "door" opened to millions of fans, chart-topping hits, and now, a cinematic tribute to her career. "When I look back at that girl uploading her first video, I could never have imagined the life I would live," she reflected.

Behind the Scenes of La OG

The documentary centers on her show at Mexico City's Palacio de los Deportes, highlighting Kenia's tireless pursuit of perfection. "The part of my career where I get the most involved, to the point of going crazy, is the concert," she admitted. "From visuals to outfits. A music video you can fix later, but live, there are no mistakes. I always have to bring my fans the best show."

True to form, she was making changes until the very last moment. "I wanted to fix things a day before," she laughed. "But in the end, I was super satisfied."

On screen, audiences see not only her precision but also her vulnerability. She admits dancing doesn't come naturally, but she refuses to shy away. "When I say I'm not good at something, I have to try anyway. Maybe I won't be the best, but I'll do it with what my body and mind can give me. I'll find a way."

Love, Aura and What Comes Next

The documentary's promotion also sparked headlines when Peso Pluma, her partner Hassan Emilio Kabande, surprised her with a kiss during a live CNN en Español interviewm a viral moment that fans couldn't stop replaying.

Asked if love influences her outlook, she smiled knowingly: "Maybe it's my aura right now, my aura of princess, of queen mother, of queen potra... but sweet."

As for her music, Kenia dismisses any notion that she is slowing down. "My fans think I'm not making music, but I was just having an amazing time. I'm about to finish one of my best projects yet, and I'm already preparing for the next one. Music, music, a lot of music."