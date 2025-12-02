How Bruce Springsteen's Nightly Messages Helped Jeremy Allen White Through the Biopic's Toughest Moments

Jeremy​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Allen White talked about the difficulties in his impression of Bruce Springsteen in the new biographical musical drama "Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere."

He told Page Six that the role was a "tremendous amount of pressure" for ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌him.

It​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ was a massive undertaking for White to capture the story of the New Jersey rocker's journey to worldwide fame. White admitted that he had difficulty most of the time managing the weight of the character's emotions alongside his production responsibilities. Still, he received unexpected encouragement from the person whose face was on the cover.

Bruce Springsteen's Daily Check-Ins

White, 34, revealed that Springsteen, 76, sent him texts almost every night during the shoot. "Bruce texted me almost every night," White told Page Six. "And he was on set very often."

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ actor quipped that if he hadn't gotten those texts, maybe he would have been 'crying a lot more' than he already did.

White credits Springsteen's advice and support with his ability to get through the film's overwhelming scenes, mainly when it depicts the Boss's difficult transition to fame and the conflict between his blue-collar roots and his rise to stardom.

Scott Cooper, who wrote and directed the film, said making a movie about Springsteen felt like an obvious choice.

He referred to the singer as a "cultural icon." He noted that the release of the documentary, "filled with noise and confusion and anger and hate," was significant in today's climate.

Cooper also went on to compare Springsteen to a "morally sound" person and "the best of who we are."

Recognition at the Gotham Awards

The cast and crew's efforts were honored Monday at the 2025 Gotham Awards in New York City, where White and Cooper accepted the Cultural Icon Tribute Award. White, visibly tired during his speech, expressed gratitude to Springsteen for allowing them into his personal world.

"We're very grateful that Bruce allowed us into [his] space. And to tell a story he had never told himself and never mythologized," White said, per US Weekly.

His remarks drew laughter and applause from a star-studded audience that included Rihanna, Hugh Jackman, Julia Roberts, Paul Rudd, and Jacob Elordi. "Sorry folks, I'm very tired," he quipped.