Cardi B Faces $24 Million Lawsuit From Ex-Security Guard Amid Heated Trial Testimonies

Cardi B is fighting back in court after being accused of assaulting a former security guard who is now suing her for $24 million.

On Wednesday, the Grammy-winning rapper, born Belcalis Almánzar, returned to the witness stand for a second day of testimony.

She told jurors that plaintiff Emani Ellis is exaggerating events from a February 24, 2018, confrontation at a Beverly Hills OB-GYN office.

Cardi was about four months pregnant at the time and said she was trying to keep her medical visit private, TMZ said.

According to Ellis, she spotted the "I Like It" singer stepping out of an elevator and exclaimed, "Wow, that's Cardi B."

She testified that the rapper then accused her of recording and suddenly slashed her left cheek with a long fingernail. Ellis also claimed Cardi spit on her during the heated exchange.

Cardi, however, gave a different account. She said Ellis was the aggressor, pointing a phone at her and sparking a verbal fight inside the doctor's office.

"She's trying to get some money," Cardi said bluntly under questioning. "She's suing me for $24 million."

Cardi B Denies Spitting or Scratching Guard During 2018 Dispute

Ellis, 32, first filed her lawsuit in February 2020, claiming that Cardi not only assaulted her but also used her fame to get her fired from her security job.

That part of the case has since been dropped, leaving only the physical assault claims at issue.

Jurors also heard Ellis accuse Cardi of using her celebrity status to discredit her online. Cardi responded by saying she ignored Ellis' social media posts, dismissing them as "lies."

She told the court her fans had seen the posts back in 2018, but she chose not to engage.

The trial has produced tense moments. At one point, Cardi joked about her pregnancy at the time of the incident.

According to RollingStone, when asked if she considered herself disabled that day, she quipped, "At that moment, when you're pregnant, I'm very disabled. You want me to tell you the things I can't do?" The remark drew chuckles from several jurors.

The case centers on whether Cardi physically harmed Ellis during the encounter or whether Ellis fabricated her injuries.

Cardi has denied ever cutting Ellis or spitting on her, saying the guard used her size and presence to intimidate her instead.