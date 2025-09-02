Barry Manilow Refuses to Say Goodbye, Announces New UK Farewell Tour

Barry Manilow is proving that goodbyes don't always last. Just over a year after his 2024 farewell shows at the London Palladium, the legendary singer has confirmed he will return to the United Kingdom in 2026 for another run of concerts.

At 82, the legendary performer has revealed plans for a six-night arena tour, titled "The Last Last UK Concerts," scheduled to run from June 9 to 17, 2026.

The tour will make stops in several major cities, including Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, Cardiff, Birmingham, and London.

Fans can grab their tickets starting September 5 at 10 a.m. local time, while an exclusive presale for fan club members opens on September 2.

The announcement surprised many fans, especially since Manilow had insisted his 15 sold-out Palladium shows in 2024 would be his last in the UK, SmoothRadio said.

But in a candid statement, he admitted the decision to return wasn't planned. "I swear, I SWEAR I really meant it when I said goodbye to everyone in the UK on the last night of our fantastic run at the great London Palladium," he said.

The performer described past UK audiences as unforgettable and said the final show carried a special weight, as it felt like a goodbye to longtime fans.

#MANILOW is heading across the pond in 2026 to perform The Last Last Concert in these cities! 🇬🇧



📍The Fan Club Pre-Sale begins Tuesday, 2 September at 8pm BST.



The Fan Club Pre-Sale allows you to secure tickets for the best seats in the house ahead of the general public.… pic.twitter.com/nDh2mKXm3C — Barry Manilow (@barrymanilow) September 1, 2025

Energized Manilow Reverses Farewell, Announces 2026 UK Shows

On his way home to the United States, however, Manilow realized that the shows had left him energized rather than drained.

According to Billboard, he explained, "It was odd flying home because I wasn't tired, my voice had held up for the entire run and each show was more exciting than the last. I wasn't even out of breath at the end of each show."

The performer joked about getting older, saying he might one day lose his hair, gain weight, or even need a cane to dance to "Copacabana."

Still, he emphasized that he feels healthy and energetic enough to keep entertaining fans.

The singer, best known for timeless hits such as Mandy, Looks Like We Made It, and I Write the Songs, said the real reason for the change of heart was simple: "I don't wanna say goodbye! So we're coming back. We're going to have a great, big Barry Manilow concert! Hope you all come. We'll have a ball! Love, Barry."

Barry Manilow's career spans decades of success, including 13 chart-topping hits on Billboard's Adult Contemporary list and a Las Vegas residency that will run through 2026.

Manilow last released a studio album in 2020 with Night Songs II.

Barry Manilow's UK Tour Dates – June 2026