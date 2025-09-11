Kanye West Ordered to Answer Questions in Donda Academy Harassment Lawsuit

Kanye West has been ordered by a Los Angeles judge to answer questions in a lawsuit connected to his now-closed Donda Academy.

The judge ruled that West must appear for a deposition within the next 30 days — and he must show up in person.

According to TMZ, the lawsuit was filed in April 2024 by Trevor Phillips, a former employee at Donda Academy.

Phillips claims he was harassed and discriminated against while working for West at both the school and Yeezy, West's fashion company.

In court documents, Phillips accuses West of making antisemitic comments to staff and frequently yelling at Black employees.

He also says West once told people he wanted to shave students' heads and build a jail at the school.

The lawsuit includes 11 claims, including harassment, discrimination, and wrongful termination. Phillips is also asking the court to stop West and his companies from running any schools for children in California.

Phillips' legal team has reportedly tried many times to get West to sit down for questioning, but he has not yet done so.

The judge's new order is meant to make sure that West can no longer avoid the process.

In the complaint, Phillips also says West praised Adolf Hitler and denied the Holocaust, Complex reported. He alleges the school was unsafe and that money meant for the school was used improperly.

These claims have not been proven in court, but they add to the serious nature of the case.

Attorney Carney R. Shegerian, who represents Phillips, spoke out when the lawsuit was first filed,.

"By filing this lawsuit, we hope our injured clients' rights are vindicated, and that the famous artist Mr. West understands that his messages — which we alleged preach discrimination, antisemitism and Hitler-love — have no place in the world."

West's legal team, including lawyer Eduardo Martorell, has not commented on the latest ruling.

Donda Academy shut down in 2023 following a series of controversies, including complaints from former employees and parents.