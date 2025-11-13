Kanye West Could Face Arrest In Brazil Over Upcoming São Paulo Performance

Kanye West may face immediate arrest if he performs in São Paulo, Brazil, after authorities warned that any promotion of Nazism during his show could result in detention.

The São Paulo State Public Prosecutor's Office has instructed Riot Police to have officers on standby for West's November 29 concert, according to Metrópoles.

The directive includes arresting the rapper on the spot if he "sings a song or makes any kind of apology for Nazism."

The warning specifically targets West's controversial May track that glorifies Adolf Hitler. Prosecutors also extended potential liability to the concert's promoters, Guilherme Cavalcante and Jean Fabrício Ramos, over any failure to comply.

São Paulo Mayor Ricardo Nunes confirmed that the city would not allow West to perform in public spaces under municipal control. "No one who promotes Nazism will play or sing any words on public equipment belonging to the City Hall," Nunes said, according to Metrópoles.

"We do not accept it and we will do everything necessary to ensure that no one who promotes Nazism has any kind of activity here in the city of São Paulo."

As of now, West has yet to secure a new venue after the planned concert at the Interlagos racetrack was canceled in early October. Officials' concern remains that the event could provide a platform for Nazi glorification.

This is not the first time West has faced international backlash over the song. Earlier this year, BBC reported Australia barred the rapper from entering the country for performing the same track.

West Revels in Kim Kardashian's Setbacks

West's recent behavior offstage has also drawn attention. According to a source speaking to Globe, West has been "bragging he's been proven right" that his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, "would sink" without him.

The source referenced Kardashian's poorly reviewed Hulu show "All's Fair" and her failure on the California State Bar exam.

"Right when they got divorced, Kanye told everyone who'd listen that Kim would sink without his genius, and now he's bragging he's been proven right," the source said.

The insider added that Kardashian has tried to ignore West's remarks but that the former rapper "tells people he knows will run straight back and inform her."

The source noted that Kardashian is "very upset" about the reception to her legal drama, but she is "determined to bounce back and do her thing with acting roles, despite this disappointment and whatever Kanye says."

Meanwhile, West remains confident in his new wife Bianca Censori's upcoming fashion line, which launches on December 11.

He reportedly believes the project "will be an instant success while leaving Skims trailing in their wake," according to the source.

West and Kardashian share four children: North, 12, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6. The former couple married in 2014, and Kardashian filed for divorce in 2021.

The source added that West and Kardashian are not in direct contact. Last month, Kardashian revealed on Call Her Daddy that it had "been a couple months" since she or the children had heard from him and that she now raises the kids "full-time."