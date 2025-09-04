Kanye West Rages Over North's Corset Top, Calls It 'Too Grown-Up': Report

Kanye West is furious over the outfits his daughter, North West, wore during a recent trip to Italy with Kim Kardashian.

Radar Online reported that West warned he would "raise hell with the lawyers" if Kardashian continues allowing North to wear what he calls "too grown-up" clothing.

While in Rome, North wore a corset top and mini skirt to dinner. Kardashian uploaded a TikTok showing the outfit, then shut off comments after backlash from viewers.

One wrote, "12 years old... highly inappropriate." Another said, "She is 12 and looking like a 25-year-old? Imagine how she gonna be at 16."

I don’t care what side of the political isle you fall on, what God you worship or don’t worship…. This is WRONG!!!!



North West is 12 years old wearing a corset, mini skirt, wig, and boots. No 12 year old should feel the pressure she’s under. No 12 year old can consent to being… pic.twitter.com/qAspXYED7H — Avery Daye (@AveryDaye) August 26, 2025

Fashion Fight Escalates

West reportedly sees the wardrobe choices as crossing a line. "He's ranting and raving, saying Kim's crossed the line and he's not going to stand for it," said one insider. "But Kim doesn't take him seriously."

The rapper's outrage comes despite his history of encouraging bold fashion while married to Kardashian and his current wife Bianca Censori's headline-making looks. Sources say West believes North "is way too young to be dressed like this" and that the outfits "need to stop."

North's trip included multiple outfits critics called provocative, including a tan mini dress worn to tour the Colosseum and a short pleated denim skirt. Fans pleaded for West to intervene. "Kanye, please talk to Kim," one user commented.

Piercing Backlash Adds Fuel

The controversy grew when fans spotted a dermal piercing on North's hand during the trip. Photos showed redness near the jewelry, sparking concern. "Who the f**k lets their 12-year-old have piercings?" one Reddit user raged, per Globe. Another added, "Oof that looks like it's infected!!"

Kim Kardashian has come under criticism after she allowed her 12-year-old daughter, North West, to get a dermal piercing on her middle finger. #kimkardashian #hollywoodnews #northwest pic.twitter.com/lCPp22AgdO — USA INSIDER (@usainsider001) September 3, 2025

Industry experts warn dermal piercings risk infection due to frequent hand use. Kardashian has not commented on the backlash.

Insiders say Kardashian stands by her choices. "As far as Kim's concerned, the outfit North wore in Rome is perfectly acceptable," the source said.

The SKIMS mogul is said to be loving North's confidence and refuses to let her ex-husband's anger affect that.

Meanwhile, Kardashian is focused on raising North as a confident fashion-forward child. West wants more control over his daughter's public image and is prepared to involve lawyers.

"It seems like it's all about Kanye wanting to have control," the insider added. "He can't control Kim, so he could be trying to control North."