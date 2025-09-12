Perry Farrell Claims Jane's Addiction Members Tried to Control Narrative in Lawsuit

Perry Farrell has fired back at his Jane's Addiction bandmates, who are suing him for $10 million following a now-infamous onstage fight that ended their 2024 reunion tour.

In new legal documents, Farrell denies all claims and accuses his fellow band members of trying to control the public story.

Guitarist Dave Navarro, bassist Eric Avery, and drummer Stephen Perkins filed their lawsuit in July.

They say Farrell assaulted Navarro during a Boston show and caused "emotional, physical, and financial" damage.

But Farrell says the claims are exaggerated and part of a plan to make him look like the villain.

According to a report from People, Farrell's legal response lists 35 defenses. He argues that Navarro and the others had "unclean hands" and failed to handle the situation properly.

He also says he acted "in good faith and without malice." Farrell is asking the court to throw out the case and make Navarro pay his legal bills, Stereogum reported.

"This is yet another clear example of the group uniting to isolate and bully frontman Perry Farrell," said Farrell's attorney, Miles Cooley.

He added that the lawsuit was only filed after the others found out about legal action coming from Farrell's side.

Perry Farrell responds to the lawsuit from his Jane's Addiction bandmates, says Dave Navarro has "unclean hands" https://t.co/ejkeEulBDt pic.twitter.com/eXhPvW8NIO — BrooklynVegan (@brooklynvegan) September 11, 2025

Farrell Apologizes After Punch, Band Calls It Quits

The split came after a tour that started with high hopes. For the first time in over a decade, all four original members were back on stage together.

Early shows in Europe were praised by fans and critics. But things took a sharp turn when the tour hit the US.

At a show in New York City on September 10, 2024, fans noticed Farrell acting strangely. Just three days later, in Boston, he punched Navarro during the performance of "Ocean Size." The moment was caught on video and went viral online.

According to RollingStone, the day after, Farrell posted an apology. "I take full accountability for how I chose to handle the situation," he wrote. Despite the message, the tour was cancelled within days.

In their lawsuit, Navarro, Avery, and Perkins said Farrell's behavior made it impossible for the band to continue.

"The Band can no longer function," the suit reads, blaming Farrell's "violent outbursts" and "inability to serve as the Band's frontman."

Navarro's attorney, Christopher Frost, responded to Farrell's filing, saying, "The lawsuit speaks for itself. So does the video."

Farrell has also denied any responsibility for Navarro's alleged damages and says the accusations are part of a campaign to control how fans view the situation.