Perry Farrell Accused of Assault and Breach of Contract by Jane's Addiction Members

The longtime tensions inside legendary rock band Jane's Addiction have now erupted into a legal battle.

On Wednesday, things got messier for the band as frontman Perry Farrell and three of his bandmates filed lawsuits against each other.

The legal battle follows a heated onstage fight in Boston back in September 2024, which caused their tour to be canceled and sparked rumors of a breakup.

Dave Navarro, Eric Avery, and Stephen Perkins are suing Perry Farrell for $10 million, marking a major fallout within the band, DailyMail said.

They accuse him of assault, emotional distress, and breaking their agreement.

The fight happened on September 13, during a performance of their 1988 song "Ocean Size." In front of fans, Farrell shoved and tried to hit Navarro.

Crew members quickly separated the two and led Farrell offstage. The tour was canceled just days later.

In their lawsuit, the three bandmates claim Farrell's "ongoing behavior" and "mental health difficulties" made it impossible to keep performing.

In a joint statement, they said, "We have come to the conclusion that we have no choice but to discontinue the current US tour. Our concern for his personal health and safety as well as our own has left us no alternative."

Farrell Claims Bandmates Caused Hearing Loss in Lawsuit Battle

Farrell fired back the same day, filing his own lawsuit. According to Variety, he says his bandmates bullied and harassed him for years, especially during live shows by playing their instruments too loudly, making it hard for him to hear himself sing.

He claims this led to long-term hearing loss and health issues. In his complaint, he also says he wasn't consulted before the tour was canceled and was unfairly blamed for the band's collapse.

"Perry Farrell has always prioritized the band's legacy and its supporters," his legal team said in a statement.

"Without warning or consultation, Navarro and the other band members canceled the tour, violating contracts and destroying Perry's reputation."

Farrell claims that after the dispute, he and his wife, Etty Lau Farrell, were physically assaulted backstage.

The lawsuit alleges Navarro screamed and charged at them. "I am never working with you again," Navarro reportedly shouted.

Social media posts made by the other band members after the incident mentioned Farrell's mental health, something his lawyers say was done to shift blame and possibly get insurance money for the canceled shows.