Charli XCX, George Daniel Plan Second Italian Wedding With 'Rave Cave' Party

Charli XCX and her husband George Daniel are reportedly preparing for a second wedding in Italy, with a "no expenses spared rave cave" celebration.

The 33-year-old singer first married The 1975 drummer in August at an intimate London ceremony attended by 20 close friends and family, including Daniel's bandmates Adam Hann and Ross MacDonald. Now the couple is set to host a larger, star-studded event in Sicily.

A source told The Sun, "Charli and George have spared no expense for their second wedding and it's going to be wild. They're getting wed in an intimate resort and will have a massive party afterwards."

The celebrations are said to include personalized cocktails and an open-ended party that will continue until the "last person standing collapses into bed."

Pre-Wedding Festivities in Sicily

The couple has already begun pre-wedding events on the Mediterranean island. Charli shared 15 photos and a video of the festivities on Instagram, showing herself, Daniel, and friends including The 1975 frontman Matty Healy's fiancée Gabbriette Bechtel, influencer Devon Lee Carlson, art director Liam Moore, and interior designer Georgia May Somary.

A video shows the newlyweds dancing in an ornate ballroom, while other photos capture the group exploring streets and admiring local artwork. Healy's mother Denise Welch commented, "so excited," and collaborator Lorde added, "My fomo activating."

The source confirmed to PEOPLE that the London wedding was "special and personal, but not over-the-top. They have been planning this for months and were so excited to finally say 'I do' even if it was low-key. They danced all night. They have such playful energy as a couple. It was the most fun celebration."

The larger celebration in Sicily has always been part of the plan.

"They have a larger celebration planned for Sicily. They've always dreamed of a big party in Italy. Somewhere beautiful and private, where all their friends can let loose. It will be star-studded. London was the official wedding, but a big event is happening too and it will be epic," the source added.

Charli xcx & George Daniel are now married.



pic.twitter.com/ict5F69ngj — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 19, 2025

Wedding Day Details

During the London ceremony, Charli wore a leggy Vivienne Westwood dress paired with sunglasses and Jimmy Choo heels. She later changed into a second white dress by Nova Cora, valued at $4,400 for the afterparty.

George Daniel wore a dark double-breasted suit over a light open-collared shirt with a flower in his buttonhole matching Charli's bouquet.

At the afterparty, he jokingly modeled Charli's veil while puffing on a cigarette. The group captioned a clip from the party, "Bridal party energy!"

The newlyweds posed for photos with Charli's parents, Jon and Shameera Aitchison, before heading to nearby Italian restaurant Dalla for an alfresco meal with pasta and Aperol Spritz.

A source said, "Charli's wedding reception was the epitome of Brat. Her and George wanted to keep it very cool, so they shunned cars and walked down Hackney High Street to get to Dalla. People walking past were stunned when they saw Charli and George having a cheeky pre-dinner cigarette outside."