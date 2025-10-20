Lorde and Charli XCX Perform Viral 'Girl, So Confusing' Remix Together for the First Time in LA.

Fans at Lorde's "Ultrasound" Tour stop in Los Angeles were treated to a major surprise Saturday night (Oct. 18), as Charli XCX joined the singer for the first-ever live performance of their viral "Girl, So Confusing" remix.

During the encore at the packed Kia Forum, Lorde dropped a playful clue by showing the word "Girl" written on her palm.

As she began singing from a platform in the center of the audience, a video of Charli appeared on the main stage.

Moments later, Charli emerged on the arena floor, walking through fans and joining Lorde for a high-energy, dance-filled duet.

The performance marked the first time the two artists shared a stage for the remix, which originally dropped in 2024.

The remix was born after Charli revealed that Lorde partly inspired the original lyrics — especially her jealousy of "Royals" and the comparisons often made between the two pop stars.

"People say we're alike / They say we've got the same hair / We talk about making music / But I don't know if it's honest," Charli sings in the track, NME reported.

Lorde brings out Charli xcx for a performance of ‘Girl, so confusing’ at the Ultrasound tour in LA. pic.twitter.com/s9S4EzwUm1 — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 19, 2025

Lorde, Charli XCX Collab Called a Pop Milestone

The idea to collaborate came unexpectedly. According to Charli, she sent Lorde a voice note the day before her album Brat was released.

Lorde replied quickly, saying, "Oh, my God, I had no idea you felt this way. I'm so sorry." Then she offered to be on the remix herself. "I didn't even ask her," Charli recalled. "She brought it up."

Lorde later said working with Charli was "such a huge honour," and added, "I love that we truly did work it out on the remix. There's something very brat about that. Only Charli could make that happen."

Fans online were quick to praise the live moment, calling it "pop history" and "an apology letter from the universe for everything pop's been missing lately."

According to RollingStone, Lorde's "Ultrasound" tour continues with stops in Berkeley, Portland, and Seattle, before heading to Europe and the UK. She'll wrap up the year with two final shows in Brooklyn this December.