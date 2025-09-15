Beyoncé Stuns in Skimpy Lace Gown as Fans Debate: 'She Barely Fit — But Her Ego Didn't'

Beyoncé's comeback to Instagram following her 44th birthday has sparked a huge frenzy, with enthusiasts and critics alike joining in after spotting her stunning appearance in a sheer lace outfit.

On Sept. 13, close to 10 days following her Sept. 4 birthday, the international icon posted a series of intimate snaps dressed in a bespoke sheer dark red Dolce & Gabbana gown. It was her first social media move since late July.

The Grammy-winning artist's form-hugging outfit had dainty lace trimmings and showed off black lingerie underneath. She finished her look with coordinating gloves, open-toed stilettos, and a dramatic fuzzy coat draped around her elbows.

She accompanied the post with a short message, "Thank you so much for my birthday love. I'm thankful to God for another year. Peace and Love"

Responses were swift. One social media user posted a critical opinion: "She might have barely fit in that dress, but her ego didn't!"

Others were more complimentary about her changing style. "Bee with the new body," one commenter said.

Another said, "The moment Beyoncé hit 40 she decided she wasn't going to cover up anymore."

Some commenters noted the difference between her new style and her recent tour stage appearance. "That lady body did not look that during her tour. But go off Auntie Bey!!!"

Not everyone was admiring. This one commented: "It's so funny how nobody ever say she's thirst trappin lol @beyonce what's up at home for you to be showing us your lingerie and you're married.."

A general discussion centered on the increasing trend of lingerie-related red carpet fashion.

"Why must lingerie be worn outside/posted for public consumption?" another watcher questioned.

Beyoncé then posted a second look from the same event, this one in a Roberto Cavalli gown that was first spotted at the Reform Alliance's Casino Night and Gala.

This daring birthday photo fits in with a recent trend among celebrities rocking intimate wear for high-profile occasions.

Some recent examples include Zoë Kravitz wearing Saint Laurent to the Caught Stealing premiere and Simone Biles wearing a sequin slip dress to Audemars Piguet's 150th anniversary party.

While many responded with a split of opinions, some were quick to praise Beyoncé's confidence and consistency.

"To be Fine your whole life is crazy work," one fan posted.