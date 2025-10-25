Ariana Grande Reveals How Madonna, Beyoncé, and Mariah Carey Welcomed Her into Pop Stardom

Ariana Grande, the pop superstar and "Wicked" actress, has shared heartfelt memories of how her music idols helped her navigate the early days of her career.

On the latest episode of the "Shut Up Evan" podcast, posted Friday, Grande reflected on receiving guidance and support from Madonna, Beyoncé, and Mariah Carey as she rose to fame after "Victorious."

"I'm very lucky that my idols have been very kind to me," Grande said.

"I remember Madonna immediately was very kind. I think she was one of the first people to reach out and, like, give me a warm welcome, and it was just really cool. I was overwhelmed by it, because I love her so much."

Madonna has remained a steady presence in Grande's career.

The pop icon even lent her voice to Grande's 2018 hit music video "God Is a Woman" and joined her on stage for a performance at Miami's Raising Malawi event in 2016, Yahoo reported.

Over the years, the two have built a close relationship, with Grande covering Madonna's classic song "Vogue" during her 2015 Honeymoon Tour.

Ariana Grande lists Beyoncé as an artist who helped guide her at the onset of her career.



After Ariana's 2013 AMAs performance, Beyoncé invited her to the set of a music video shoot: "She was just being kind, and gave me a little bit of advice." pic.twitter.com/K2iCpc0z97 — BEYONCÉ LEGION 𐚁 (@BeyLegion) October 24, 2025

Ariana Grande Reflects on Beyoncé's Early Support

Grande also spoke fondly of Mariah Carey, whom she described as a personal hero.

The two artists have collaborated on several occasions, including a remix of Grande's Billboard Hot 100 number-one single "Yes, And?"

According to Billboard, Beyoncé also welcomed Grande early in her career. "Beyoncé had me come visit a music video she was shooting, and I was just there in the corner," Grande recalled.

"I was like, 'Why am I here?' It was after I sang 'Tattooed Heart' on the AMAs. She invited me to set to visit her, and she just was being kind — she gave me a little bit of advice, and, you know, I asked, but she was so kind."

Reflecting on these experiences, Grande admitted that having her idols embrace her made her feel safe in the competitive pop world. "I feel like I had people I really looked up to embrace me. It made me feel safe," she said.

Grande's own career has since soared. She now boasts two Grammy Awards and six No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200.

Despite her success, she revealed she once considered stepping away from music after landing her role in "Wicked."

"I didn't think I was gonna make an album ever again," she admitted.

However, portraying Glinda reinvigorated her passion for creating, inspiring her 2024 album Eternal Sunshine. Grande is set to embark on a mini-tour in 2026 to promote the LP.