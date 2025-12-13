Blue Ivy Caught Wearing Beyoncé's Iconic Vintage Look — Fans Gasp

Blue Ivy Carteris once again making headlines, but not from a concert stage but from a front-row seat at an NBA game. The 13-year-old daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z surprised everyone with a front-row appearance with her dad at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs game on Dec. 10, with fans taking a closer look at her outfit.

The father-daughter pair, known for making regular appearances at sporting events, were sitting with boxer Floyd Mayweather, his daughter Yaya Mayweather, and her son, Kentrell Jr. Despite this, all eyes seemed to be on Blue Ivy, whose outfit generated a lot of buzz on social media within minutes.

The pictures from the game make it evident that Blue is wearing a leather jacket alongside multi-pocket cargo jeans. It is reported that Atlanta Black Star observed that people quickly zoomed in on what she is wearing on her feet, realizing that she is wearing a Bekett wedge sneaker from the year 2013, which is a design that her mother wore more than a decade ago.

Umm blue Ivy is only 13?? She’s so grown! pic.twitter.com/gys1yT4PtV — Remediosa (@realcurves_beca) December 11, 2025

Before revealing the reactions of the Beyoncé fans, the similarity in appearance between the mother, Beyoncé, and the daughter went unnoticed by the Twitter users. Historical pictures from March 2013 revealed Beyoncé wearing the same shoes while seated outside a New York City shop, with the caption "Spring!"

Online gossip quickly ensued. One fan shared their observation by saying, "Iktr!! I know Blue is having a field day in her mom's closet. The clothes and shoes back in the early 2000s were."

Another supporter echoed the sentiment when they said, "Could you imagine having Bey 's closet to go through as a teen daughter?" Evening Shade's own reaction commented on the two directly, as one post wrote, Girl for a second it thought it was Beyonce with dark hair."

Other contributors dwelled on how much Blue Ivy has matured. This is evident in the comment, "I feel so old seeing Blue grown up...like girl you was just a baby!! Lol."

But there were some who admired her confidence and charisma. In fact, one of her fans said, "I absolutely love how Blue carries herself POISED!! CONFIDENT!!! DEMURE."

Beyoncé has already hinted that she might leave her daughter some pieces from her iconic collections. In a track called LOVEHAPPY from The Carters' collaborative album released in 2018, she raps, "I give my daughter my custom dresses, she gon be litty...VINTAGE pieces by the time she hit the City."

Fashion observers have also commented on the changes that Blue has been undergoing regarding hairstyles, which tend to resemble hairstyles that Beyoncé has modeled in the past. This includes the use of box braids in the 2023 Renaissance Tour, boho braids for the Cowboy Carter tour, as has been reported by Atlanta Black Star.

In other news covered by Daily Mail, Blue Ivy Carter is eager to pursue her own music career after performing with Beyoncé at the NFL halftime show, with sources saying she has "the bug for performing" and views the appearance as a major step toward becoming her own artist.