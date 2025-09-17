Beyoncé, Jay-Z Slammed After Seen Sitting Beside Trump's In-Law— 'This Was Hard to See'

Photos of Beyoncé and Jay‑Z seated beside Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner at a high‑profile charity gala over the weekend ignited criticism and speculation, overshadowing the evening's fundraising for criminal justice reform.

The surprise seating arrangement at the REFORM Alliance Casino Night and Gala Saturday at Ocean Casino Resort drew quick reaction on social media as attendees and followers parsed images that showed the two power couples at the same table. REFORM Alliance, co‑founded by Jay‑Z, Meek Mill and Michael Rubin, has raised millions for probation and parole reform; organizers said the event brought together celebrities, athletes and donors to support that mission.

Ya'll need Lasik or to get off Jay Z's payroll https://t.co/qyo7dWB7wo pic.twitter.com/NJB5PgLxRC — ❤️‍🔥Maroon Moon (@maroonnation13) September 15, 2025

But you can literally see Ivanka Trump right across from Jay- Z and Beyonce.. so maybe they weren't right next to each other but definitely at the same table. — dollyyy (@omgitsuki) September 16, 2025

Photos circulated online show Beyoncé and Jay‑Z sitting in close proximity to Ivanka Trump and Kushner. The imagery prompted mixed responses, with some fans questioning whether the Carters were deliberately cozying up to members of the Trump family and others defending the celebrities as merely attending the same public event.

"This was hard to see," one commenter wrote on an entertainment account that shared the photos. Other reactions included disbelief and disappointment from followers who said the proximity seemed at odds with Beyoncé's and Jay‑Z's past public support for Democratic leaders and social justice causes.

Supporters of the Carters pushed back, saying seating at large galas is often managed by event staff and that public figures routinely sit near people with differing political views for fundraising or logistical reasons. "Beyoncé don't play with them ppl," one defender wrote.

Organizers said the evening featured VIP ticket tiers and a celebrity roster intended to maximize donations for REFORM Alliance programs. Reports from previous REFORM events, including a 2023 casino night, indicate the organization has raised millions at similar fundraisers; one media outlet reported a $24 million haul at the 2023 event.

The appearance with Ivanka Trump and Kushner comes after a year marked by public tension between former President Donald Trump and several entertainers. During the 2024 campaign, Trump tweeted and posted on social platforms calling for investigations into alleged campaign payments to celebrities, including Beyoncé — claims disputed by artists and campaign officials who said payments were production costs, not endorsement fees.

At 1:34 a.m., Trump went on a rant calling for investigations into Bruce Springsteen, Beyoncé, and Bono.



Hard to believe 77 million Americans looked at this broken, deranged man and thought he should lead the free world. pic.twitter.com/JAzLCO7Iz3 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) May 19, 2025

Saturday's gala also featured performances and high ticket prices, with some VIP experiences reported to start at $50,000 and tournament participation at higher levels. The event drew notable guests and a performance by The Weeknd, according to people familiar with the program.

Neither Beyoncé nor Jay‑Z has publicly commented about the seating choices. Representatives for Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Event organizers declined to discuss table assignments.

The episode highlights the delicate balance public figures navigate when private fundraising, celebrity networks, and politics intersect. For many attendees, the focus remained on supporting REFORM Alliance's stated goals, while observers on social media debated the optics of the evening.