Jay-Z on Edge as Past Drama Threatens His Marriage to Beyoncé: Report

Jay-Z is reportedly under stress as an old scandal involving Beyoncé's sister Solange Knowles resurfaces, threatening to strain his 17-year marriage to the music superstar.

Insiders say the rapper feels "haunted" and "embarrassed" by the incident, which first captured global attention over a decade ago.

The controversy stems from the infamous 2014 Met Gala elevator confrontation, when Solange was caught on CCTV physically assaulting Jay-Z—shoving, punching, and kicking him while Beyoncé watched.

Both Jay-Z and Solange later described the episode as resolved, saying they had "apologized to each other" and moved forward as a "united family."

However, the reasons behind the altercation have long been a subject of speculation. Many have suggested that an alleged flirtation between Jay-Z and fashion designer Rachel Roy, who attended the event, triggered Solange's anger.

In a recent interview with the Daily Mail, designer Oscar G. Lopez appeared to confirm the rumors, saying, "I think that Jay complimented her about the gown and Beyoncé's sister felt that it was not proper, so it was a kind of a drama there."

Footage of the elevator clash, which lacked audio, showed Jay-Z raising his arms to shield himself while Solange attacked, and Beyoncé standing silently in the corner. The video went viral almost immediately after being leaked.

Lopez told the outlet that while the scandal boosted his fashion career, he and Roy found the affair rumors "so silly" due to Roy's previous marriage to Jay-Z's former business partner, Damon Dash.

Pressure at Home

A source familiar with the Carters told Heat World that Jay-Z remains anxious about the situation resurfacing.

"They hate that people are still probing to find out exactly what happened that night; it's become this perennial dark cloud hanging over their marriage that's been a major source of stress and embarrassment that seems destined to haunt them forever," the insider said.

The primary concern is Solange, 39, who reportedly could reveal the full details of that evening at any time.

"The biggest danger is that Solange will one day come forward to tell the whole warts-and-all account of what really went down, that's something Jay's constantly fearful about," the source added. According to the insider, Beyoncé has acted as a buffer to keep her sister quiet, and the fear of a tell-all continues to weigh heavily on Jay-Z.

Music and Moving Forward

Even with the healing that has taken place, insiders say recent reports have stirred up old emotions.

"Fact is, this is a big wound for Beyoncé. She did so much emotional work during the Lemonade era, but even with all the healing that's happened this is still a very painful memory for her and it does bring all the awful feelings roaring back," the source explained.

Beyoncé reportedly reacts to renewed attention by retreating and becoming protective, while Jay-Z works to rebuild trust, showering her with attention and affection.

The couple's personal turmoil comes amid other life changes, including their reported move to a 58-acre estate in the Cotswolds, UK—a transition insiders say could have been an opportunity for a peaceful year-end.

Instead, Jay-Z finds himself navigating family tensions, public scrutiny, and the lingering shadow of the elevator incident.

"Jay's doing everything he can to keep things steady, but of course this has him stressed," the source said. "He's trying to manage Solange because this has her fired up as well and get back in his wife's good books. The timing is terrible... he says he feels he'll never live it down."