Jay-Z's Clap Back Advice to Mother-in-Law, Tina Knowles: Use Proper Spelling

Jay-Z's advice to his mother-in-law, Tina Knowles, includes clapping back in a proper way.

Beyoncé's mother appeared on the Dec. 31 episode of the Run-Through With Vogue podcast where she shared that she uses a text-to-speech function when crafting her captions on social media. However, this had led to problems with her spelling, something Jay-Z has given her advice over.

"I know that it doesn't understand what I'm saying, and it's got crazy stuff. And my son-in-law Jay will say, 'Listen, if you're gonna read somebody, at least spell your words right. Don't misspell your words, Ma. You can't do that. Take your time and go over and spellcheck your stuff!'" she revealed.

While her granddaughter, Blue Ivy, has also shared that Knowles has gone too far with her posts sometimes, Knowles asserts that she is too busy to follow that advice.

"I'm like, 'Girl, I'm on to the next thing.' And all of the comments are like, 'There you go again, Miss Tina," she added.

Knowles has been known to clap back against the haters, especially when it comes to her family and famous daughter. She recently hit back at those who had negative things to say about Beyoncé's Christmas Day NFL halftime performance.

"It is mind-boggling to me that you would take your precious Christmas day and watch a performance of someone you hate and you don't think has talent so that you can go talk ish about it later," the post began.

"Obviously you are so obsessed with them, addicted to them, and secretly admire them, wish you could be them, that you cannot help but to watch and critique and comment and say dumb ridiculous stuff that makes you look like a joke!! So go to another channel when it's halftime watch goofy cartoons or Bozo the clown or something you can relate to and see yourself in," Knowles added.

In December, Knowles got backlash for reportedly "liking" a post that announced that Jay-Z has been accused of rape.

However, Knowles has since denied that she "liked" the post and instead said that she was hacked.

"As you all know, I do not play about my family. So if you see something uncharacteristic of me. Just know that it is not me! Please stop playing with me!!!! 'No weapon formed against my family shall prosper," she shared to social media after the event.