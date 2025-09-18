Chris Brown DROPS Off Instagram After NSFW Stage Moment With Kayla Nicole — Fans Cry 'Colorist'

Chris Brown has stepped back from social media after facing renewed criticism over a sexually charged onstage performance with model and media personality Kayla Nicole that some critics said reinforced long-running accusations of colorism.

The R&B singer and performer, whose Breezy Bowl XX tour is underway, removed his Instagram account and posted messages on his Instagram Story this week calling the backlash "colorist rage baiting" before announcing he would take a break from social platforms.

"Ima take a break from social media. Yall done pissed me off long enough," Brown wrote in the post, according to screenshots shared by entertainment accounts. Earlier, he dismissed the criticism, telling followers to "Miss me with that colorist rage baiting!!!"

The controversy stems from video and photos captured during Brown's Los Angeles concert, where he invited Kayla Nicole — a model, sports personality and former girlfriend of NFL star Travis Kelce — onstage for a provocative dance routine that circulated widely online. The performance drew praise from some fans and harsh reaction from others who accused Brown of favoritism toward lighter-skinned women, a critique he has faced repeatedly over the years because of his dating history.

Kayla Nicole responded to the onstage moment in an interview and on social media, saying she performed "for the teenage me blasting CB in her bedroom" and "for the mini me who saw him at one of her first concerts." She added that she did it "for my brown girls," underscoring what she described as a celebratory, empowering intent behind the performance.

The latest criticism revived wider conversations about alleged incidents involving Brown. In 2023, according to published reports, two darker-skinned women said Brown denied them entry to a VIP section at a U.K. event; Brown later dismissed their account. The singer's history of volatile public behavior and legal troubles has made his actions a frequent subject of scrutiny in the entertainment press.

Brown's decision to withdraw from social media comes as his Breezy Bowl XX tour continues; the run is scheduled to conclude Oct. 18 in Memphis. Tour promoters did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Representatives for Brown did not immediately return messages seeking clarification on how long he plans to remain offline or whether he would address the matter further.

Social media users were sharply divided in reaction to the incident and Brown's subsequent posts. Some defended his right to perform as he pleased and criticized the "colorism" accusations as overreach, while others said the pattern of perceived favoritism toward lighter-skinned partners warranted attention.

Chris brown been a colorist he been let it be known if you're dark skin he ain't going. — beauty (@JustKinaah) September 17, 2025

Idc if yall like Chris brown music or support him but yall gotta stop acting like the colorism allegations aren't true. He definitely a colorist — whore. (@hoesmadx3000) September 17, 2025

Women who are Chris Brown fans are the most rabid, unintelligent, and misogynistic group of women I've ever come across. The amount of mental backflips they do to defend their favorite colorist abuser is insane. Gain some self respect, I beg of you all! — ･ﾟ. 🎀 𝒷𝑒𝓉𝒽𝒶𝓃𝓎 🎀 .ﾟ･ (@bdlovesdogs) September 17, 2025

The controversy highlights ongoing tensions in the music and entertainment industries over representation, race and public accountability. As Brown steps back from online platforms, the debate over the Los Angeles performance and the broader issues it surfaced are likely to persist among fans and critics alike.