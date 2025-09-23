Taylor Swift Wins Court Order Against Man Claiming She Had His Baby

A judge has officially granted Taylor Swift a five-year restraining order against a man who repeatedly showed up at her Los Angeles home, claiming she was the mother of his child.

The man, 45-year-old Brian Jason Wagner, is now legally required to stay at least 100 yards away from the pop star, her home, her vehicle, and her workplace.

The ruling came after Swift's legal team submitted documents detailing Wagner's disturbing behavior.

He is now also barred from contacting Swift in any way — including by phone, mail, or online — and must surrender any weapons or body armor he owns, TMZ said.

This decision follows a temporary restraining order that was first issued in June.

At that time, Swift reported that Wagner had visited her home on back-to-back days in May and had somehow altered his driver's license address to match hers.

He also attempted to redirect her mail and sent her threatening digital messages.

While Wagner failed to appear in court for the latest hearing, Swift's private investigator, Brooke Berg, revealed that the man has now gone missing.

Fans Worried as Swift's Stalker Can't Be Found

In a court statement, Berg noted that Wagner has been unresponsive to phone calls and texts and has not shared any current address. "Respondent is either transient or actively concealing his whereabouts," Berg wrote.

Wagner is believed to be living in Colorado, but locating him has proven difficult. According to court documents, he uses a free calling app, frequently changes his phone number, and told the investigator that the restraining order "ruined" his life.

According to EntertainmentNow, he also reportedly claimed he was "supposed to live at [Swift's] house and work for [her]," ending the conversation with the chilling statement that he was "going to have to do something about her."

Fans are now voicing concern over Wagner's disappearance. Many took to social media to express their concerns about Swift's safety.

One fan posted, "How many restraining orders does she need? This guy sounds dangerous." Another added, "It's terrifying that no one knows where he is. She must be so scared."

Recent events have added to that worry. Just last week, Swift was escorted into an NFL stadium to watch her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, behind a $6,000 bulletproof shield.

The extra protection came amid rising threats, including news of Wagner's vanishing and increased fan concerns about her safety.